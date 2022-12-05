The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Norm and Jill Jennings, $101

Norma and Judy Rocke, $100; Memory of Don and Beu Siler; Norm and Emma Rocke

Dan and Judy Holder, $100

Alex Branom, $200

Joseph A. Culpeppper, $50; honor Centennial Christian Church

Cher, $50; In memory of my friend Das

Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe, Lindsay Sexton, $50; In memory of Raymond and Helen Lowe

Stolfa Grandkids, $50; In memory of our Papa C.J. Stolfa, we miss you so much. Wishing you could be with us this Christmas. Love you to the moon and back.

Connie and Holley Hinthorn, $100; Happy Holidays to all

Jeffrey and Susan Clark, $400

Betty Salch, $50; In memory of Gene and Ed

Rick and Nancy Cundiff, $100; In memory of our parents

Marie L. Plue, $75; In memory of George and Mae Segobiano; my beautiful daughter Gwen Threlfall and my sweet brother Leonard; and my great niece Missy Woods; and my two sisters in laws Sally and Babya Segobiano; and my three half sisters Northy Ridgeway, Sib Bomant and Iris Fry. Love, Marie Plue.

Steve and Vicki Kuhn, $50

Anonymous, $100; Love is Love

The Bellas Family, $150

Barbara A. Starcevic, $50; Christmas Blessings for family and friends

Anonymous, $150

Anonymous, $100; In memory of George

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Wilbur and Eula West; Wayne and Mildred Wills

Jeffrey and Ruth Trimble, $30

Patricia Radue, $30; In memory of our son, John Radue, who always thought of others less fortunate

Ron and Lori Spencer, $50

Julie Williams, $100; In memory of Mike and Cory

Today: $2,336

To date: $21,501

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.