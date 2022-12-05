The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Norm and Jill Jennings, $101
Norma and Judy Rocke, $100; Memory of Don and Beu Siler; Norm and Emma Rocke
Dan and Judy Holder, $100
Alex Branom, $200
Joseph A. Culpeppper, $50; honor Centennial Christian Church
Cher, $50; In memory of my friend Das
Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe, Lindsay Sexton, $50; In memory of Raymond and Helen Lowe
Stolfa Grandkids, $50; In memory of our Papa C.J. Stolfa, we miss you so much. Wishing you could be with us this Christmas. Love you to the moon and back.
Connie and Holley Hinthorn, $100; Happy Holidays to all
Jeffrey and Susan Clark, $400
Betty Salch, $50; In memory of Gene and Ed
Rick and Nancy Cundiff, $100; In memory of our parents
Marie L. Plue, $75; In memory of George and Mae Segobiano; my beautiful daughter Gwen Threlfall and my sweet brother Leonard; and my great niece Missy Woods; and my two sisters in laws Sally and Babya Segobiano; and my three half sisters Northy Ridgeway, Sib Bomant and Iris Fry. Love, Marie Plue.
Steve and Vicki Kuhn, $50
Anonymous, $100; Love is Love
The Bellas Family, $150
Barbara A. Starcevic, $50; Christmas Blessings for family and friends
Anonymous, $150
Anonymous, $100; In memory of George
Anonymous, $100; In memory of Wilbur and Eula West; Wayne and Mildred Wills
Jeffrey and Ruth Trimble, $30
Patricia Radue, $30; In memory of our son, John Radue, who always thought of others less fortunate
Ron and Lori Spencer, $50
Julie Williams, $100; In memory of Mike and Cory
Today: $2,336
To date: $21,501
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
