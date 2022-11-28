The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Rosemary Elias, $100; In memory of Andrew Elias
Pat and Michelle Busch, $250
Anonymous, $200; In memory of Fred Hodosh
Bev and Bill Gale, $100; Merry Christmas!
Most Needed, $50; God Bless
Anonymous, $250; In memory of Patricia Buttle
M. C. Myers, $150
Denny, $50; In memory of Anna Mae
Joan Gummere, $50
Wade and Nora Butler, $100; In memory of William C. Butler
Wade and Nora Butler, $100; In memory of Ray and Kate Killian
John and Barb Pearson, $100; In memory of our parents, Don and Donna Schaefer, Clarence and Marian Pearson
Lois and Jan Evans, $100; In memory of Don Evans
Today: $1,600
To date: $11,565
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
