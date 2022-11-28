The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Rosemary Elias, $100; In memory of Andrew Elias

Pat and Michelle Busch, $250

Anonymous, $200; In memory of Fred Hodosh

Bev and Bill Gale, $100; Merry Christmas!

Most Needed, $50; God Bless

Anonymous, $250; In memory of Patricia Buttle

M. C. Myers, $150

Denny, $50; In memory of Anna Mae

Joan Gummere, $50

Wade and Nora Butler, $100; In memory of William C. Butler

Wade and Nora Butler, $100; In memory of Ray and Kate Killian

John and Barb Pearson, $100; In memory of our parents, Don and Donna Schaefer, Clarence and Marian Pearson

Lois and Jan Evans, $100; In memory of Don Evans

Today: $1,600

To date: $11,565

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.