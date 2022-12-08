The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.
Anonymous, $500; In memory of my friend Tom Brokaw
A friend, $250; Merry Christmas!
Anonymous, $200; Merry Christmas
K. Megan Hopper, $40; In memory of Dale F. Hopper
Sherry Garrett, $50; In loving memory of Dennis Garrett
Anonymous, $100; Happy Holidays to families in need
Mel Schultz Family, $75; In memory of Kay Schultz and Steve Schultz
Claude and Sharon Graeff, $50; In memory of Caroll Dean Shiner
Anonymous, $100
Steve and Mickey Laskowski, $100
Ellyn Sorensen, $250; In memory of Dennis Sorensen
Tom Kuhn, $50; In memory of Karen Kuhn
Anonymous, $150; As always, in loving memory of my husband, Richard Hishman
Anonymous, $200
Jean Girardi, $50
Boward Family, $150; In loving memory of Louie, Todd and Jay. Miss them every day!
Angie Miller, $100; Wishing peace and love to all!
Dennis and Suzann Locke, $150
Anonymous, $25
Don and Lola Manahan, $50; In memory of great-granddaughter Hazel Mary-Kay Gray
Anonymous, $150; In memory of our parents and brother, Harold and Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les and Dorothy Leuhrs and Ronnie Luehrs
Today: $2,790
To date: $31,091
Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.
