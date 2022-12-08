The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund: See who donated

The Goodfellow Fund, a charity owned and operated by Pantagraph Media, is in its 95th year of giving back. Here is today's list of donors.

Anonymous, $500; In memory of my friend Tom Brokaw

A friend, $250; Merry Christmas!

Anonymous, $200; Merry Christmas

K. Megan Hopper, $40; In memory of Dale F. Hopper

Sherry Garrett, $50; In loving memory of Dennis Garrett

Anonymous, $100; Happy Holidays to families in need

Mel Schultz Family, $75; In memory of Kay Schultz and Steve Schultz

Claude and Sharon Graeff, $50; In memory of Caroll Dean Shiner

Anonymous, $100

Steve and Mickey Laskowski, $100

Ellyn Sorensen, $250; In memory of Dennis Sorensen

Tom Kuhn, $50; In memory of Karen Kuhn

Anonymous, $150; As always, in loving memory of my husband, Richard Hishman

Anonymous, $200

Jean Girardi, $50

Boward Family, $150; In loving memory of Louie, Todd and Jay. Miss them every day!

Angie Miller, $100; Wishing peace and love to all!

Dennis and Suzann Locke, $150

Anonymous, $25

Don and Lola Manahan, $50; In memory of great-granddaughter Hazel Mary-Kay Gray

Anonymous, $150; In memory of our parents and brother, Harold and Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les and Dorothy Leuhrs and Ronnie Luehrs

Today: $2,790

To date: $31,091

Cash or check donations for the Goodfellow Fund can be mailed to The Pantagraph office at 205 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL 61701, or to the Goodfellow Fund at P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702.