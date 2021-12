The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Dean and Pat Messinger, $500

Donna Schad, $25; In loving memory of Gerald Schad

Kendall & Alaine Miller, $300; In memory and honor of our parents Arnold and Florence Miller and Reuben Freese

Dick, Tom, Carolyn, Ralph and Mary Lou, $100; In memory of our parents Melvin and Pearl Weed

A & J, $100; Merry Christmas!

Anonymous, $35; In loving memory of Edward Haskins

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of our mom and dad

Charlotte Talkington, $200

Richard and Sylvia Clinkenbeard, $100; In loving memory of our parents - Don and Pat West and Bill and Orma Clinkenbeard

Jim and Lisa Spachman; $100; Love all our neighbors

Marilyn Braught, $300; Good health for us all in 2022

Vern McGinnis, $100

Annette Lobdell, $50

Rose and Dan Harms, $50

The Bradens, $25; Christmas blessings

Pat & Michelle Busch, $250

Anonymous, $20

Today: $2,355

To date: $24,548

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.