The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Rev & Mrs. Leo L. Copeland, $50

Jeannie & Bruce Breitweiser, $100

Brian & Donna Auer, $100; In loving memory of our son Brandon. We miss you Big Tiger!

Matthew T. Hany, $100

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Michael S. King. Peace.

Joe and Nancy, $50; Thankful for our grandchildren - Patrick, Jonah, Ian, Rosa and Marco

Beverly J. Miller, $100; In loving memory of Michael C. Miller and Everett Laesch

Today: $500

To date: $58,501.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

