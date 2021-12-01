The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Linda Cully, $50; In memory of Dick
Denny, $50; In memory of Anna Mae
Jack Wilz, $100; Boyfriend, college basketball star, sailor, fiancé, husband and grandfather
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Wagner, $100
Karin Martin, $100; Merry Christmas, Karin and Ken
Anonymous, $250; In loving memory of Byron Nussbaum
Anonymous, $200
Judy Ribbe Stewart, $25; In memory from a friend
Linda Groves, $50; In loving memory of Don Van Winklet, Mark Schultz. Merry Christmas.
William P. LaBounty, $100; For a wonderful New Year!
Charlie & June Fitzgerald, $100; In memory of Lawrence & Edna Dubbelde and Charles & Frances Fitzgerald
Ken & Carol Morgan, $25
Nick Isaacs Favericy, $100
Teri Liston, $250; Always in my heart Geoff, Phyllis and Harold Liston
Pete Whitmer, $100
Barb & George York, $100; In memory of Ed & Lorene Oertwig
The Pantagraph is showcasing meta holiday displays in an upcoming feature. Know one we should feature? Tell us here.
Dave Hiltabrand, $50; In memory of Dr. Gary S. Johnson, DDS
Willis Kern Jr. & Family - Linda Bristow & Family, $200; In loving memory of our parents, Will Kern Sr. & Lois Kern
Marilyn Myers, $100
PM, $100
Dave & Mary Webb, $100
Don & Phyllis Stein, $100
Today: $2,350
To date: $10,373
Who was up at 7? 29 photos from Business Before Hours
Jack Lewis Jewelers President & CEO John Carter, McLean County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Charlie Moore holding up a box of pine cones
Lila and John Carter
Harlan Geiser, John Carter
Brooks Phillips, Grace Nichols, Missy Ranney
Courtney Bowman, Kristan White, Sarah Duford
Terry Ward, Holly Templin
Michael McFarland, Judge Amy McFarland
Wesley Donovan, Shelbee Dickman
Marshall Elkin, Vernon Veal
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Dan Adams, John Carter, Jamie Mathy
Brooke Fenske, Bella Bourn
Joel Ramseyer, Bill Croff
Paul Saba, Valery Carnes
Aggie Hedin, Doretta Herr
Those famous pine cones
Kelsey Klopfenstein, Jenn Trevarthan
Amber Gruenloh, Catherine Porter
Kelly Mathy, Mike O’Grady, Jamie Mathy
Ryan Frye, Craig McCormick, Mitch Houska
Greg Meyer, John and Robin Juhler
Stephanie Harper, Buffy Fleming
Cheryl Magnuson, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Brad Lange, Matt Geske
Julie Kubsch, Angie Prang
Susan Phelps, Alanna Wizieck
Steve Forrest, Chuck Erickson
McLean County Chamber of Commerce president Charlie Moore
Pat Busch, Cheryl Magnuson, Kirsten Evans
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.