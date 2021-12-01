 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Wednesday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Linda Cully, $50; In memory of Dick

Denny, $50; In memory of Anna Mae

Jack Wilz, $100; Boyfriend, college basketball star, sailor, fiancé, husband and grandfather

Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Wagner, $100

Karin Martin, $100; Merry Christmas, Karin and Ken

Anonymous, $250; In loving memory of Byron Nussbaum

Anonymous, $200

Judy Ribbe Stewart, $25; In memory from a friend

Linda Groves, $50; In loving memory of Don Van Winklet, Mark Schultz. Merry Christmas.

William P. LaBounty, $100; For a wonderful New Year!

Charlie & June Fitzgerald, $100; In memory of Lawrence & Edna Dubbelde and Charles & Frances Fitzgerald

Ken & Carol Morgan, $25

Nick Isaacs Favericy, $100

Teri Liston, $250; Always in my heart Geoff, Phyllis and Harold Liston

Pete Whitmer, $100

Barb & George York, $100; In memory of Ed & Lorene Oertwig

Dave Hiltabrand, $50; In memory of Dr. Gary S. Johnson, DDS

Willis Kern Jr. & Family - Linda Bristow & Family, $200; In loving memory of our parents, Will Kern Sr. & Lois Kern

Marilyn Myers, $100

PM, $100

Dave & Mary Webb, $100

Don & Phyllis Stein, $100

Today: $2,350

To date: $10,373

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

