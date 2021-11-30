The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

THE PANTAGRAPH
Cut short by the pandemic, area designers and donors still managed to put forward a Festival of Trees to remember.
David Proeber
Raymond & Judi Jacobs, $50; In memory of our parents
Don & Ruth Cavallini, $50
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Lovell Winterland, Dale Winterland, Lee Bowman & Henry Redding
Lawrence & Edna Dubbelde, Stanley & Immogen Witham, DeLmar & Mary Witham, Deanna Henson & Dan Woodard, $125; In loving memory of my best friends: Jim Bridgewater, Dave Park, Gene Crabtree. From: "The Big 'un'"
Candi Scott, $100; In loving memory of my parents, Carrol Wissmiller and Clayetta Wissmiller. Love and miss you.
Michelle & Cruz Kaywood, $100; In memory of our beloved husband and father, Joe G. Kaywood
The Lahr's, $100; In memory of Joyce, Dana & Steve
Bernard & Dianne Brucker, $100; In memory of Shirley, Cindy, Mark & Weneta
Lois Barker, $50; In memory of Marvin Barker, Jesse & Lucille Barker, and Fred & Edna Lilienthah
Donna B. Nottoli, $100; In memory of Jolue Nottoli
Mark & Wendy Heiniger, $50; In loving memory of our son Austin Heiniger
Helen Goldrick, $100; For John
Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of my mom! I love and miss you.
Karen Munz, $50; In memory of Brian Munz and Charles Maley
Jerry & Carole Ringer, $100
Anonymous, $200; In memory of Connie Rice Lambert and Carol Rice Ely
48 photos of Bears victory over Lions
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton holds a silver football trophy after the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs onto the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Members of the Detroit Lions cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is pulled down by Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) goes up against Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Christian Jones plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney runs a pattern during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes in the second half adopted during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier (52) outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) try to block a field goal attempt in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the second half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Bears Lions Football
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) on the sideline in the second half against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
