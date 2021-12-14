The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

E. McCain, $100; Memory of parents H. H. McCain, Brother Michael McCain, Aunts Roslyn Gerlach and Dottie McCain

Larry & Jane Phillips, $100; Blessings of the season!

Nancy & Joe Armstrong, $50

Cheryl Lowney, $50; Remembering you at Christmas D.A.S. Missing you always.

Bob & Reenie Bradley, $50; Peace on Earth

Dan & Judy Holder, $100

Carl Woodward, $1000

Karen Kehl, $100; In memory of Darrell Kehl

Anonymous, $20

Russ & Joan Higgins, $50; Merry Christmas

William & Mary Hurd, $200

Grandma B, $50; In honor of my grandchildren Dalton and Ashley

Bill Sergeant, $100; In memory of Benjamin, forever in our hearts

Jim & Sharon Jaeger, $100; In memory of our departed family members

Jay & Jackie Jackson, $200; In memory of loved ones

Anonymous, $25; In memory of my husband

Today: 2,295

To date: 35,438

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

