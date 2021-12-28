 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Nancy Baumgart, $100

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Sandra Gaddis who was a kind person to all who knew her; a wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Tom Smith and Dale Smith; two good, die hard Cubs fans

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Len Batterton; a good, diehard Cubs fan, a good friend and a good guy

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Jerry Webb; a good, caring person to all who knew him and a wonderful friend. He left great memories and is still missed daily.

Paul & Jean Kerber, $100; In memory of Chief Petty Officer Ryan T. Myers

Cathy C., $100

Anonymous, $200; In honor of Terence Tanner, a goodfellow indeed

Jill McLaughlin, $75; In memory of Isabel and Fred Wheeler. Miss your presence with us always, especially at Christmas

Anonymous, $100; Blessings to all

Eric Nelson & Angela Hall, $50

Beverly J. Miller, $100; In loving memory of Michael C. and Everett Laesch

Jalaina & Bill Sheridan, $100; Happy Holidays

Today: $1,325

To date: $58,001.26

Robyn Skaggs' 5 favorite stories from 2021

There's no better way to learn all about a community than working at the local newspaper. Here are my top five stories from my first year at The Pantagraph.

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Top 10 stories in Illinois government from 2021

Watch now: Top 10 stories in Illinois government from 2021

2021 was a year of change in Illinois politics and government, whether it was the ushering in of new leadership under the Capitol dome or the passage of consequential legislation that will fundamentally change how the state generates its electricity. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News