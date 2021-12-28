The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Tuesday: See who donated

Nancy Baumgart, $100

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Sandra Gaddis who was a kind person to all who knew her; a wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Tom Smith and Dale Smith; two good, die hard Cubs fans

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Len Batterton; a good, diehard Cubs fan, a good friend and a good guy

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Jerry Webb; a good, caring person to all who knew him and a wonderful friend. He left great memories and is still missed daily.

Paul & Jean Kerber, $100; In memory of Chief Petty Officer Ryan T. Myers

Cathy C., $100

Anonymous, $200; In honor of Terence Tanner, a goodfellow indeed

Jill McLaughlin, $75; In memory of Isabel and Fred Wheeler. Miss your presence with us always, especially at Christmas

Anonymous, $100; Blessings to all

Eric Nelson & Angela Hall, $50

Beverly J. Miller, $100; In loving memory of Michael C. and Everett Laesch

Jalaina & Bill Sheridan, $100; Happy Holidays

Today: $1,325

To date: $58,001.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.