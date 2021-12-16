The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Larry & Kris Gamblin, $25; In memory of our parents: Bill & Marge Gamblin and Clint & Gayle Mills
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $50
Nate & Carol Sims, $50; In loving memory of Howard Bell & Lucile Broster
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100
Clark Howland, $100; In honor of Walter & Shirley Howland
Gina & Mike Biggs, $75
Arlen & Susan Sieg, $100; Remembering our parents Wilbur & Lois Sieg, Homer & Bernice McCain, brother Michael McCain and special friend Tom Boitnott
A friend, $100
Anonymous, $50; Remembering gun violence victims, thinking of survivors and honoring the mothers and others of McLean County Moms Demand Action. May the holidays land gently for all.
Anonymous, $100; Jesus is the reason
Anonymous, $50; In memory of loved ones
James Gordon-Duncan, $35; In memory of moms Mary Gordon and Celena Duncan
Anonymous, $50
John & Tammy Costello, $100; In honor of our giving parents!
Jim Raymond, $500; In loving memory of Pam
Michael & Kay Essig, $200; In loving memory of Kati Essig
Eugene & Pat Arbuckle, $100; In memory of our parents
Chuck & Sandy Burns, $150
Jean Girardi, $50
Kay, $50; In memory of Bob
Joseph A. Auth, $100; In memory of Sherrie Auth
Barbara Stuart, $50; In memory of George Stuart, a long-time Pantagraph printer; very proud of the Pantagraph
Anonymous, $300; In memory of the deceased loved ones in our family
Jaycees Santa & McLean Co. Museum, $25
Mary & Doc Colteaux, in memory from a friend, $25
Norman & Tony Small, in memory from a friend, $25
Today: $2,710
To date: $39,488
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.