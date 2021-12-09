The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Casey & Draco
Dan & Kathy Steadman, $100; In memory of Ed & Mary Lou Steadman and Ron Knapp
Connie & Holley Hinthorn, $50; In memory of Bob Pfeifer, Holley Sr. & Roger Hinthorn
Patricia & Rodger Paul, $100
Tom & Carole Barger, $100
Kay Schultz Memorial Contribution, $50
John & Barb Pearson, $100; In honor of our parents Clarence & Marian Pearson and Don & Donna Schaefer
Thomas Kuhn, $50; In memory of Karen Kuhn
Warren & Barb Booth, $30; Merry Christmas to all
Anonymous, $100
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - David and Kay Williams Family Fund, $200; In honor of Hank and Mary Campbell, for all they do for Habitat for Humanity, Dreams are Possible, Rotary, Illinois State University and so much more.
Kay Henrichs, $100; In memory of Dennis Henrichs
Tobe & Celeste Bradley, $75
Anonymous, $300; In memory of Jack, Kim and Lyn
Deborah J. Pearson, $25; In memory of my wife, Debbie
Lucy, Hub, Kate, Rod and Helen, $50; In memory and thankfulness of these five special people
Anonymous, $100
Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Alton and Sally Schieler
Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Bud and Isabelle Reavis
Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Hugh and Marian Henning
Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Richard and Helen Bennett
Today: $1,630
To date: $26,178
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.