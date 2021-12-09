The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Casey & Draco

Dan & Kathy Steadman, $100; In memory of Ed & Mary Lou Steadman and Ron Knapp

Connie & Holley Hinthorn, $50; In memory of Bob Pfeifer, Holley Sr. & Roger Hinthorn

Patricia & Rodger Paul, $100

Tom & Carole Barger, $100

Kay Schultz Memorial Contribution, $50

John & Barb Pearson, $100; In honor of our parents Clarence & Marian Pearson and Don & Donna Schaefer

Thomas Kuhn, $50; In memory of Karen Kuhn

Warren & Barb Booth, $30; Merry Christmas to all

Anonymous, $100

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - David and Kay Williams Family Fund, $200; In honor of Hank and Mary Campbell, for all they do for Habitat for Humanity, Dreams are Possible, Rotary, Illinois State University and so much more.

Kay Henrichs, $100; In memory of Dennis Henrichs

Tobe & Celeste Bradley, $75

Anonymous, $300; In memory of Jack, Kim and Lyn

Deborah J. Pearson, $25; In memory of my wife, Debbie

Lucy, Hub, Kate, Rod and Helen, $50; In memory and thankfulness of these five special people

Anonymous, $100

Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Alton and Sally Schieler

Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Bud and Isabelle Reavis

Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Hugh and Marian Henning

Corey & Pam Schieler, $100; In loving memory of Richard and Helen Bennett

Today: $1,630

To date: $26,178

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.