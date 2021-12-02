The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Patricia LeVee Radue, $20; In memory of my son, John Radue

Dave & Gail Hoeft, $50; Missing all of our loved ones, hoping for better future

Doug & Sandy Haas, $100; In memory of Vernon & Amelia Haas and Jack & Mary Harsha

Anonymous, $150; In memory of our parents and brother, Harold & Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les & Dorothy Luehrs and Ronnie Luehrs

Kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, $500; Bob, LaVon, C.R., Pearl: Eternal love

George & Judith Myers, $100; In memory of Linda Carol Myers and our parents

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Kathy Haggy birthday in heaven!

Mr. Nils L. Wuzburger, $100

Anonymous, $500; Memory of Art Feicke and Wood Shadid

Jerry & Suzie Kukuck, $25; Christmas blessings of love, peace and joy

Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Clarence R. Koehl, Doris M. Koehl and Henry A. Koehl

K & R Behrens, $100; Peace on Earth

Joan Mowrey, $50; In memory of Jack Mowrey, 21 years

Jana Kiefer, $100

Joanne Dorneden, $100; In memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph & Leona Zabel

Jeff & Judy Wahls, $100: Memory of loved ones

Phil & Diane Tetley, $100; In loving memory of our parents, Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetley and Max & Gladys Fordham

Jack Skaggs, $20

Jane & Rich Beal, $150, Be kind

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - Ringer Community Endowment, $200

Today: $2,665

To date: $13,038

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.