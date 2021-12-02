The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Patricia LeVee Radue, $20; In memory of my son, John Radue
Dave & Gail Hoeft, $50; Missing all of our loved ones, hoping for better future
Doug & Sandy Haas, $100; In memory of Vernon & Amelia Haas and Jack & Mary Harsha
Anonymous, $150; In memory of our parents and brother, Harold & Marian Carney, Walter Hitzner, Les & Dorothy Luehrs and Ronnie Luehrs
Kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, $500; Bob, LaVon, C.R., Pearl: Eternal love
George & Judith Myers, $100; In memory of Linda Carol Myers and our parents
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Kathy Haggy birthday in heaven!
Mr. Nils L. Wuzburger, $100
Anonymous, $500; Memory of Art Feicke and Wood Shadid
Jerry & Suzie Kukuck, $25; Christmas blessings of love, peace and joy
Anonymous, $150; In loving memory of Clarence R. Koehl, Doris M. Koehl and Henry A. Koehl
K & R Behrens, $100; Peace on Earth
Joan Mowrey, $50; In memory of Jack Mowrey, 21 years
Jana Kiefer, $100
Joanne Dorneden, $100; In memory of Bernard Dorneden and Ralph & Leona Zabel
Jeff & Judy Wahls, $100: Memory of loved ones
Phil & Diane Tetley, $100; In loving memory of our parents, Philip Edwin "Tet" and Bea Tetley and Max & Gladys Fordham
Jack Skaggs, $20
Jane & Rich Beal, $150, Be kind
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - Ringer Community Endowment, $200
Today: $2,665
To date: $13,038
Recognize any of the guests at the Be Great Breakfast?
Paul Smith, Rand Harbert, Michael Jones
Mark and Cindy Segobiano, Matt and Lyn Potts, Jen Seidl
Barb Nathan, Beth Whisman
Dr. Holly Houska, Sara Isbell
Amanda Weissberger Mellett, Michelle Uphoff, Casey Pirtle
Jenny Henneberg, Sara Keene
Darren and Angela Brant, Kimm Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas
Aggie Hedin, Gaye Aaberg
Brenda Weigleman, Anne Matter, Susan Bandy, Miranda Noyes, Marlene Dietz
Dr. Larry Dietz, Rod Weigleman, Harlan Vance
Katy Bateman, Nicole Rixstine
Rob and Lisa Bean
Suzi Nafziger, Andrea Arduini, Chris McConnell, Jason Higdon
Pam Deaton, Scott Swanson
Bill Croff, Justin Boyd, Andy Herman
Judge Amy McFarland, Judge Kevin Fitzgerald, retired Judge Beth Robb
Morgan Falconer, Lyndsey Ramsey
Alan Sender, Tom Swearingen, Diana Hauman, State Rep. Dan Brady
Angie Prang, Guadalupe Garcia
Kevin McConnell, Rex Schaeffer
Trish Kallembach, Julie Poulter
Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dr. Kathy Bohn
Paul and Lindsey Meister, Cathy Oloffson
Scott Hintz, Dr. Dele Ogunleye, Jason Davis
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Julie Kubsch
: Boys & Girls Club board president Bill Lawrence
More than 800 in attendance
Julie Dobski offering the invocation
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.