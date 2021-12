The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Thursday: See who donated

Bill & Maizie Hopkins, $100; In memory of Robert & Norma Hopkins, Linda Hopkins and Sharon Goeken

Christine Currin, $50; In memory of Jack Currin

Jay Pfister, $50

Jean Davison, $100; In loving memory of my parents, Paul & Marguerite Malinowski; my brothers, Paul Jr. and Fred; my sister, Pat Talbert; and our forever friend Ann Welch

George & Sharon Evans, $100; In memory of Dick & Lorabelle Ingold, Hugh & Maritee Evans and Ben Ferguson

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Bill & Helen Leman

Bob & Nicki Rosenbaum, $100; In memory of Fred & Donna Pike

Anonymous, $200

Beth Butler, $100; In memory of my mother Marilyn

Bill & Sharon Phelan, $100; In loving memory of our son Nicholas

Kurt & Wendy Zimmer, $200; In memory of our parents Arnold Zimmer, Richard Anderson and Barbara Milne

Lois & Jan Evans, $100; In memory of Don Evans

The Ray and Dorothy Beck Family, $100; In memory of our parents, brothers and sister

Dave Templeton, $100; In memory of Don & Milly Templeton, from their children, Dave, Dick, Jane and Lee

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Kirk, Rich and Frankie

Today: $1,550

To date: $52,134.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.