The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; In memory of George
Anonymous, $400; It's been almost seven years - but you continue to be dearly missed
Anonymous, $175; In memory of my parents and three brothers
Anonymous, $50
John & Dorothy Meier, $50; Memory of our sisters that died
Jan Harden, $100; In memory of Warren Harden
Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas!
Rosemary Elias, $100; In memory of Andrew P. Elias
Dale & Martha Traxler, $150; In memory of our parents Mr. & Mrs. T. Dale Traxler and Mr. & Mrs. Herman Kuykendall
Tona & Vince Schenck, $50; In memory of Eva and Tony Hannie
Terry & Cheryl Surratt, $100; In memory of four great parents: Bill & Melba and Jack & Cele
Jeff Ferris, $100
David Call, $50
Anonymous, $100
Steve & Peggy Whelan, $100
Joy Schuler, $100; In memory of Harlan and Patty Schuler
Dale & Cheryl West, $100; In memory of Wilbur & Eula West and Wayne & Mildred Wills
Parker Kemp Foundation, $200
Al & Mary Beth Slagel, $50
Mary Wyman, $400; In loving memory of Amy, Walt, Denny and Jerry
Rick & Nancy Cundiff, $100; In memory of our parents during this holiday season
Today: $2,675
To date: $19,453
🎅🏻 16 photos of Bloomington's Christmas parade from the archives
Santa Claus Arrives
Heyworth band parade schedule
The Living Window vignettes
2017 Christmas Parade
Christmas parades kick off holiday season
Keeping the jolly old elf busy
To be honored at Christmas Parade
Holiday parades
Watching last year's Christmas Parade
Three angels
Part of parade
Once Upon a Holiday
Election as queen of the Christmas parade
Walking with a pair of dogs
Horses march in the Christmas Parade
Getting a good look at Santa
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.