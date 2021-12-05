The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; In memory of George

Anonymous, $400; It's been almost seven years - but you continue to be dearly missed

Anonymous, $175; In memory of my parents and three brothers

Anonymous, $50

John & Dorothy Meier, $50; Memory of our sisters that died

Jan Harden, $100; In memory of Warren Harden

Anonymous, $100; Merry Christmas!

Rosemary Elias, $100; In memory of Andrew P. Elias

Dale & Martha Traxler, $150; In memory of our parents Mr. & Mrs. T. Dale Traxler and Mr. & Mrs. Herman Kuykendall

Tona & Vince Schenck, $50; In memory of Eva and Tony Hannie

Terry & Cheryl Surratt, $100; In memory of four great parents: Bill & Melba and Jack & Cele

Jeff Ferris, $100

David Call, $50

Anonymous, $100

Steve & Peggy Whelan, $100

Joy Schuler, $100; In memory of Harlan and Patty Schuler

Dale & Cheryl West, $100; In memory of Wilbur & Eula West and Wayne & Mildred Wills

Parker Kemp Foundation, $200

Al & Mary Beth Slagel, $50

Mary Wyman, $400; In loving memory of Amy, Walt, Denny and Jerry

Rick & Nancy Cundiff, $100; In memory of our parents during this holiday season

Today: $2,675

To date: $19,453

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.