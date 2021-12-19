The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Sue Nichols & Family, $40; In loving memory of Emerson Guth
Lisa Bach, $100; In loving memory of my husband Jon
Beth Rademacher, $100
Jim & Marcia Larson, $100
Jerry & Debbie Gresham, $50; In memory of parents Vic & Dorothy Frank. Forever in our hearts.
Jerry & Debbie Gresham, $50; In memory of sons Kevin & Tony. Always in our hearts.
Melanie Verbout, $50; In loving memory of Alyce Taylor
A friend, $25; In honor of all my blessings from God. In memory of my parents who taught me to be generous. God is love.
Craig & Trudy Rudin, $100; In memory of Maria. Have a blessed Christmas.
John & Mary Jacobs, $100
Karen & Gene, $50; Remembering moms, dads and grandparents
Rose & Ken Keller, $200; In memory of our parents and Jim Frizzell
Ed & Vicki Lorenz, $100; In memory our dad and sister
Robert Fisher, $30
Wife Jean, $100; In memory of Bill Protzman
Anonymous, $500; In memory of Anoy & Mary Ferrara
Linda Cheever, $100; In memory of John Cheever
Paul & Kay O'Brien, $100; In honor of: Claire, Chris, Emily, Jason, Anne and Pete
Joanne McCoin, $70; In memory of my parents Joe & Doris Shilts and of my aunt Marge Shilts
Angie Miller, $50; In memory of Harold Miller. Thank you dad!
Marie Plue, $75; In memory of: my parents George & Mae Segobiano. My beautiful Gwenie Threlfall that went home to be with my lord and savior Jesus Christ. My brother Leonard Segobiano, my great-niece Missy Woods and my sister-in-law Sally Segobiano. Merry Christmas to my loved ones.
Today: $2,090
To date: $44,878
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.