The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Sunday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Judy Hayes, $100; In memory of Ron, Marge, Austin, Jackie and Gloria Ann

Jo Schmitt, $25; In memory of Fred

Carol Aldridge, $100; In memory of J. D. and Clif Aldridge

Alan & Kathie Chapman, $100

Tom & Chris Eder, $75; In memory of Norman & Annette Eder

Anonymous, $100

Annabelle & Samantha, $50; Merry Christmas, Polly!

Mary & Rich Gordon, $100; In memory of Sharon "Mia" Gordon and Ray A Millen

Mike & Cheryl Whelan, $50; In memory of the Whelan, Grimm and Cain families. You are in our hearts and prayers.

A friend, $25

Barb Crabtree, $100; In loving memory of Bob Crabtree, Ewell & Gladys Crabtree, Gene & Charlie Crabtree, Evert Crabtree, Betsy Crabtree, Bud & Steve Vandegraft, Clifford & Essie Dennison, Charles & Cova Dennison and Dot Sutter.

Mary Atzen, $150; In loving memory of Thomas Atzen, Christine Atzen and Alice Moore

Dennis & Suzann Locke, $150; In memory of our parents

A neighbor, $25; In memory of Florence Friely

Bud & Bonnie Hall, $30

Jim Harcar, $100; In memory of Rose Harcar

Today: $1,280

To date: $30,358

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

