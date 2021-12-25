 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Anonymous, $200

Sylvia Clinkenbeard, $50; In memory of Linda Esposito Lambrecht

Betty Vandegraft, $150; Loved ones gone but not forgotten; Bud & Steve Vandegraft, Clifford & Essie Dennison, Gladys & Ira Vandegraft, Charles & Cora Dennison, Fred & Lois Mills, Madilyn & Edwin Uphoff, Bob, Charlie & Gene Crabtree, Gary & Tim Staulcup and Frank Hanover

A friend, $25

M. Rapp, $100

Fred Strieff, $100

John W. Baker, $400; In memory of Warren & Arlene Simmons and Warren & Marion Baker

Donald & Patricia Schenkel, $50; Blessings to all for a healthy, happy new year 2022!

Anonymous, $25; In memory of Rebecca "Becky" Schurr

Anonymous, $25; In honor of Mary Aeschleman, The Lincoln Tower's Peacemeal Lady

Anonymous, $20; In honor of Virgil W. Willis

Anonymous, $20; In honor of Rosemary Caswell-Mayfield & her dog Buddy, Whiskey

Anonymous, $20; In memory of Rex Reecer

T. Benton & Nancy Scott, $25; In honor of Tim Scott

Cynthia Diederich, $100; In memory of Janice Marsden

Kathy Crabtree, $100; In loving memory of Charlie Crabtree

Angela Poore, $100; To the Glory of God

Anonymous, $200

Today: $1,510

To date: $54,896.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

