The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Anonymous, $200
Sylvia Clinkenbeard, $50; In memory of Linda Esposito Lambrecht
Betty Vandegraft, $150; Loved ones gone but not forgotten; Bud & Steve Vandegraft, Clifford & Essie Dennison, Gladys & Ira Vandegraft, Charles & Cora Dennison, Fred & Lois Mills, Madilyn & Edwin Uphoff, Bob, Charlie & Gene Crabtree, Gary & Tim Staulcup and Frank Hanover
A friend, $25
M. Rapp, $100
Fred Strieff, $100
John W. Baker, $400; In memory of Warren & Arlene Simmons and Warren & Marion Baker
Donald & Patricia Schenkel, $50; Blessings to all for a healthy, happy new year 2022!
Anonymous, $25; In memory of Rebecca "Becky" Schurr
Anonymous, $25; In honor of Mary Aeschleman, The Lincoln Tower's Peacemeal Lady
Anonymous, $20; In honor of Virgil W. Willis
Anonymous, $20; In honor of Rosemary Caswell-Mayfield & her dog Buddy, Whiskey
Anonymous, $20; In memory of Rex Reecer
T. Benton & Nancy Scott, $25; In honor of Tim Scott
Cynthia Diederich, $100; In memory of Janice Marsden
Kathy Crabtree, $100; In loving memory of Charlie Crabtree
Angela Poore, $100; To the Glory of God
Anonymous, $200
Today: $1,510
To date: $54,896.26
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.