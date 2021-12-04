 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Anonymous, $100

John & Barbara Meek, $100

Anonymous, $20

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $100; Christmas blessings

Janice S. Bettisch, $40

Tina Grimes, $25; In memory of my sister Gale Buzard. Gone but not forgotten.

Anonymous, $95

Julie Williams, $100; In memory of Mike & Cory

Dennis & Ellyn Sorensen, $50

Anonymous, $30; John Joseph Conery for the good times

Randy & Kathy Olds, $200

Deanne, $50; In memory of Jerry Bryant

Joan Gummere, $25

Anonymous, $100; In memory of our parents Russ & Evelyne Thomas and George & Betty Bolen

Clarence & Arlene Mitchell, $100; Honor of our parents

A friend, $25; Memory of Doug Schmied

Anonymous, $80; In honor of Gertie & Aaron Riggs

Anonymous, $200; In memory of Charles & Ruth Voland and Dale Casson

Today: $1,490

To date: $16,778

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

