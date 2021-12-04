The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

John & Barbara Meek, $100
Anonymous, $100; Christmas blessings
Tina Grimes, $25; In memory of my sister Gale Buzard. Gone but not forgotten.
Julie Williams, $100; In memory of Mike & Cory
Dennis & Ellyn Sorensen, $50
Anonymous, $30; John Joseph Conery for the good times
Deanne, $50; In memory of Jerry Bryant
Anonymous, $100; In memory of our parents Russ & Evelyne Thomas and George & Betty Bolen
Clarence & Arlene Mitchell, $100; Honor of our parents
A friend, $25; Memory of Doug Schmied
Anonymous, $80; In honor of Gertie & Aaron Riggs
Anonymous, $200; In memory of Charles & Ruth Voland and Dale Casson
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
