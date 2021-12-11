The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Saturday: See who donated

Steve & Deb, $250; Great project - for many 20 years. Way to go.
Cindy Steimel, $50; In memory of my husband Walter
Danna Sanders, $50; In memory of Blair Sanders. Love and miss you.
Anonymous, $60; In memory of my cat kids Twinkle, Stripe and Sam
Lewis & Kathy Martin, $100; Merry Christmas
Dan Naugle, $100; In memory of Alice and Clifford Naugle
Rick & Annette Harnish, $75
Sandra, $50; In memory of Bob, Anita, Ron & Ronelle
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of Harlan & Camille Elson
Anonymous, $200
Doris Grunloh Family, $100; In memory of Mike Grunloh
The Directors of the Last National Bank of Weston, $10; In memory of our leader chairman John Traub
Donald & Kay Anderson, $25; Season's Blessings
Delmart & Cathy Smith, $100; In loving memory of our parents Dale Casson, Delmart Smith and Cheryl Smith
Today: $1,370
To date: $29,078
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.