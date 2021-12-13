The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

The Bellas Family, $150
Sherry & Steve Shipley, $100; In memory of all family - past and present
Scott & Mary, $100; In memory: John & Anita White and William & Frances Brownfield
Peggy Hundley, $100; In memory of my mother Mary Hundley
Mike & Sherry Stockum, $100; In memory of Casey Stockum
Paula & Dan Deneen, $300; Cheers to the good people in our community
Bill Kemp, $50
Renee & Bob Ponsonby, $250; In loving memory of Bette & Larry Steffens. We miss you.
Anonymous, $150; As always, in loving memory of my husband
Anonymous, $200; In memory of our parents: Bessie & Carl and Floriene and Alvin
Michael & Lynda Schilkofski, $40; In memory of Charles & Helen Schilkofski and Bernard & Goldia Williams
Anonymous, $60
Anonymous, $50; Merry Christmas and God Bless!
David & Sandy Young, $250
Shirley Wilson, $100; In memory of my husband Lynn and grandson Bryan
Rob & Becky Mentzer, $50
Anonymous, $100; Memories of Christmas past and present, and loved family
Steve & Mickey Laskowski, $100; A C T S
Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe and Lindsay Sexton, $50; In memory of Raymond and Helen Lowe
Alan & Kim Sternberg, $100
Anonymous, $200; Merry Christmas to the BloNo community
Scott Shumaker & family and Stacey Cramer & family, $50; In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Kay Cermak & Esther Stevens, and other loved ones
Anonymous, $100; In memory of my wife Debbie
Jim Doerr in honor of my family Cap, Chris, Kclee and Derek, $35; In memory of my wife Barb and best friends Nancy, Papa, Floyd. Happy Holidays, thank you for your love and caring ways. Love Gpa Jim.
Today: $2,785
To date: $33,143
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.