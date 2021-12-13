The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

The Bellas Family, $150

Sherry & Steve Shipley, $100; In memory of all family - past and present

Scott & Mary, $100; In memory: John & Anita White and William & Frances Brownfield

Peggy Hundley, $100; In memory of my mother Mary Hundley

Mike & Sherry Stockum, $100; In memory of Casey Stockum

Paula & Dan Deneen, $300; Cheers to the good people in our community

Bill Kemp, $50

Renee & Bob Ponsonby, $250; In loving memory of Bette & Larry Steffens. We miss you.

Anonymous, $150; As always, in loving memory of my husband

Anonymous, $200; In memory of our parents: Bessie & Carl and Floriene and Alvin

Michael & Lynda Schilkofski, $40; In memory of Charles & Helen Schilkofski and Bernard & Goldia Williams

Anonymous, $60

Anonymous, $50; Merry Christmas and God Bless!

David & Sandy Young, $250

Shirley Wilson, $100; In memory of my husband Lynn and grandson Bryan

Rob & Becky Mentzer, $50

Anonymous, $100; Memories of Christmas past and present, and loved family

Steve & Mickey Laskowski, $100; A C T S

Kay Meyer, Terry Lowe and Lindsay Sexton, $50; In memory of Raymond and Helen Lowe

Alan & Kim Sternberg, $100

Anonymous, $200; Merry Christmas to the BloNo community

Scott Shumaker & family and Stacey Cramer & family, $50; In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Kay Cermak & Esther Stevens, and other loved ones

Anonymous, $100; In memory of my wife Debbie

Jim Doerr in honor of my family Cap, Chris, Kclee and Derek, $35; In memory of my wife Barb and best friends Nancy, Papa, Floyd. Happy Holidays, thank you for your love and caring ways. Love Gpa Jim.

Today: $2,785

To date: $33,143

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.