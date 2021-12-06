 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Howard Little, $100

Linda L. Carter, $50; Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $100

Glen Waibel, $100

Robert & Mary Ann Bye, $50

Anonymous, $200; In memory of Jacob Krone and Steve Brown

Bill Warren, $40; Remembering Christmas' past

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $25

Michael & Mary Jo Fowler, $100; In loving memory of Donna Fowler & Thomas Stratton

Steven Sutter, Floyd Sutter and Lloyd A. Jackson, $150; In memory of our brothers and good friend

Ron & Pattie Homann, $50; In honor of our parents

Today: $990

To date: $20,443

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

