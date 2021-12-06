The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Monday: See who donated

Howard Little, $100
Linda L. Carter, $50; Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $100
Glen Waibel, $100
Robert & Mary Ann Bye, $50
Anonymous, $200; In memory of Jacob Krone and Steve Brown
Bill Warren, $40; Remembering Christmas' past
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $25
Michael & Mary Jo Fowler, $100; In loving memory of Donna Fowler & Thomas Stratton
Steven Sutter, Floyd Sutter and Lloyd A. Jackson, $150; In memory of our brothers and good friend
Ron & Pattie Homann, $50; In honor of our parents
Today: $990
To date: $20,443
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.