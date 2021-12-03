The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Shirley & Don Beggos, $150; Peace and Goodwill to all!
Sherry Doran, $100
Dave & Jane Kruger, $100
Steve & Kathy Mintus, $50; In memory of Fred & Agnes Rousey, Tom Rousey and Charles & Betty Mintus
Kim Connor, $200; Happy Holidays
Dawn & Brian Conway, $100; Peace and Goodwill to all!
Walt & Linda Crowley, $100
Rudy Klokkenga, $250
Betty Roley, $100
Phil & Leah Supple, $200
David & Margaret Gibb, $100
Jane D. Reeves, $50; In memory of Paul A. Reeves, Brian Rueger and Isla Rueger
Anonymous, $200
Jack & Sue Harris, $100
Mary Wyman, $100; In memory of Eva
Norman & Susan Carlson, $100: In memory of Charles & Sophie Goodman and Ethel Sygeu
Anonymous, $50
Bill & Susan Sulaski, $200; Holiday greetings to all
Today: $2,250
To date: $15,288
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.