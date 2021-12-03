 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Shirley & Don Beggos, $150; Peace and Goodwill to all!

Sherry Doran, $100

Dave & Jane Kruger, $100

Steve & Kathy Mintus, $50; In memory of Fred & Agnes Rousey, Tom Rousey and Charles & Betty Mintus

Kim Connor, $200; Happy Holidays

Dawn & Brian Conway, $100; Peace and Goodwill to all!

Walt & Linda Crowley, $100

Rudy Klokkenga, $250

Betty Roley, $100

Phil & Leah Supple, $200

David & Margaret Gibb, $100

Jane D. Reeves, $50; In memory of Paul A. Reeves, Brian Rueger and Isla Rueger

Anonymous, $200

Jack & Sue Harris, $100

Mary Wyman, $100; In memory of Eva

Norman & Susan Carlson, $100: In memory of Charles & Sophie Goodman and Ethel Sygeu

Anonymous, $50

Bill & Susan Sulaski, $200; Holiday greetings to all

Today: $2,250

To date: $15,288

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

