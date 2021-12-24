The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Patti Scheets, $100

Lou Ann Jacobs, $100; In memory Louis & Patricia Littlefield and my brother John Littlefield

Dr. Robert Pietsch, $50

Robin Moss - Central Illinois Church of Christ, $27

Anonymous, $50

David Busch, $100; In loving memory of Connie; Mike, John, David and Elisa

Anonymous, $200

James B. Pratt, $50; In memory of Carl & Mary Kay Pratt

Suresh & Gita Sura, $50

Nancy Waschle, $100; In memory of my parents and brother, Eldon & Helen Bryant and Joe D. Bryant

George K. and Lori B, $25; In remembrance of past loved ones

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Mary Sellers

Penny Kellogg, $50; Merry Christmas!

Michelle Whitehouse, $25; In memory of the love of my life, Bill Whitehouse and my parents, Bill & Doris Mare

Michelle Whitehouse, $25; In honor of my children and grandchildren, and all of my loyal friends

Kathy & Dave Koth, $100; In memory of Carol & William Felrey

Richard Schulz & Dorothy Scott, $100; Merry Christmas!

Doris Payne, $50

Today: $1,252

To date: $53,386.26

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.