The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Dean & Iris Baird, $250
Anonymous, $100
Diana Ashley, $50
Anonymous, $50; In memory of Verlin Ryan
Bill & Charlene Zimmerman, $100
Anonymous, $100
Carol Pillow, $50; In loving memory Bill Pillow, Barbara Pillow, Leigh Pillow and Wendell Ruth Coleman
Gary & Michele, $100; In memory of Howard and Jo Nettleton
Del & Terry Small, $150; In memory of Norm Small
A friend, $25; Strength and blessings to their loved ones
Marty & Patsy Oman, $100
Beverly & Trent Keller, $100; In memory of our parents
Steve & Julie Paska, $25
Cheryl & Mark Hitzner, $50; Merry Christmas
Anonymous, $50
Kay Liebenow, $50
Anonymous, $50
Betty L. Salch, $30
Norm & Judy Rocke, $100; In honor of Dona Beu Seiler and Norm & Emma Rocke
Today: $1,530
To date: $27,708
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.