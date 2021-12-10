The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Dean & Iris Baird, $250

Anonymous, $100

Diana Ashley, $50

Anonymous, $50; In memory of Verlin Ryan

Bill & Charlene Zimmerman, $100

Anonymous, $100

Carol Pillow, $50; In loving memory Bill Pillow, Barbara Pillow, Leigh Pillow and Wendell Ruth Coleman

Gary & Michele, $100; In memory of Howard and Jo Nettleton

Del & Terry Small, $150; In memory of Norm Small

A friend, $25; Strength and blessings to their loved ones

Marty & Patsy Oman, $100

Beverly & Trent Keller, $100; In memory of our parents

Steve & Julie Paska, $25

Cheryl & Mark Hitzner, $50; Merry Christmas

Anonymous, $50

Kay Liebenow, $50

Anonymous, $50

Betty L. Salch, $30

Norm & Judy Rocke, $100; In honor of Dona Beu Seiler and Norm & Emma Rocke

Today: $1,530

To date: $27,708

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.