The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of my mom! I love and miss you
Mary & Ron McClintock, $50; In memory of our parents
Thomas & Leanne Pech, $200; In memory of our parents
Ed & Teresa, $50; In loving memory of our parents Bill, Donna, Leo and Joan. We miss you.
Mike & Mary O'Donnell, $100
Anonymous, $100; In honor of our grandsons Owen, Mason and Colin
Bill & Suzann Erlenbush, $500; In memory of our parents
Anonymous, $100
John & Joanne Maitland, $100; In celebration of the reason of the season!
Jean Lyle, $25; In memory of my sister Judy Lyle
Steve & Cathy Haas, $100; In memory of our parents
Linda Stawick, $100
Bob & Peggy Nippe, $100; To all our good friends - no longer with us
Anonymous, $100; In memory of Phyllis and Richard Gilman
Betty, $100; In memory of my son and dad
Bev & Bill Gale, $100
Anonymous, $100; In memory of Ted, Kathy and Walt
Today: $1,925
To date: $41,413
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.