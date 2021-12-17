 Skip to main content
The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund

The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund for Friday: See who donated

Goodfellow

Anonymous, $100; In loving memory of my mom! I love and miss you 

Mary & Ron McClintock, $50; In memory of our parents

Thomas & Leanne Pech, $200; In memory of our parents

Ed & Teresa, $50; In loving memory of our parents Bill, Donna, Leo and Joan. We miss you.

Mike & Mary O'Donnell, $100

Anonymous, $100; In honor of our grandsons Owen, Mason and Colin

Bill & Suzann Erlenbush, $500; In memory of our parents

Anonymous, $100

John & Joanne Maitland, $100; In celebration of the reason of the season!

Jean Lyle, $25; In memory of my sister Judy Lyle

Steve & Cathy Haas, $100; In memory of our parents

Linda Stawick, $100

Bob & Peggy Nippe, $100; To all our good friends - no longer with us

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Phyllis and Richard Gilman

Betty, $100; In memory of my son and dad

Bev & Bill Gale, $100

Anonymous, $100; In memory of Ted, Kathy and Walt

Today: $1,925

To date: $41,413

Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.

