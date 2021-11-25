The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund 11/25/21: See who donated

Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - Ringer Community Endowment, $200
Today: $200
To date: $42,139.42
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation - Ringer Community Endowment, $200
Today: $200
To date: $42,139.42
Send donations to The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund, P.O. Box 680, Bloomington, IL 61702-680. Donations may be tax-deductible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.