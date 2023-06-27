GOODFIELD — The Barn III: Conklin Dinner Theatre will present “The Sunshine Boys,” a comedy by Neil Simon opening on Friday, July 7.

The show stars Dan Challacombe and Pat Gaik, and will play for five week through Aug. 6. This show is taking place of the previously announced “Unncessary Farce,” which had to be replaced due to royalty issues.

The show also features Nate Gaik, Ben Silverman, and Miranda Axsom. “The Sunshine Boys” is about Al Lewis and Willie Clark who have been a comedy duo for 43 years, but their dislike for each other has kept them apart for the last 11 years until they’re asked to appear in a CBS special together.

The show is produced by Abby Reel and co-directed by Reel and Anna Sluder Oxborrow, who is making her barn debut. Both Reel and Oxborrow will have cameo roles. Tracy Simmons is the set designer and technical director.

The Barn has previously run “The Sunshine Boys” back in the 1970s with Central Illinois legends Chaunce Conklin and Mike Dentino, and most recently in 2001 and 2008 with Dentino and Marshal Lipkin.

Tickets are $25 plus fees. Meals are purchased separetly on site. Tickets can be purchased at thebarniii.com, by calling 309-965-2545 or in-person at the box office on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The dinner for Sunshine Boys will feature The Barn’s famous seasoned fried chicken, prime rib dinner or summer mango tilapi. All entrees will be served with baked potatoe, alfredo pasta and normandy vegetables. The featured dessert is a strawberry cheesecake and their signature drink “The Sunshine Special,” which is a spiked lemonade. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are also available.

Contact boxoffice@thebarniii.com for more information.