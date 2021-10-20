The Baby Fold named 2021 Angels in Adoption honoree

NORMAL — The Baby Fold is being recognized as one of two 2021 Angels in Adoption honorees in Illinois.

The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute hosts a virtual gala Wednesday night to recognize honorees across the country, celebrating the “extraordinary efforts” of those who work to advocate for children in need of a family, according to the institute website.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis nominated The Baby Fold as an honoree in July because of the Normal-based nonprofit’s “outstanding adoption services to children and families across 28 counties.”

“Every day, I am grateful for adoption organizations that bring families together like The Baby Fold. I applaud The Baby Fold and their volunteers for their strong dedication to children and families throughout Illinois,” he said in remarks to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Seventy honorees will be recognized by the Angels in Adoption Leadership Program. The honorees from Illinois are The Baby Fold and Glen Mangold, a member of the National Board of Governors for the Gift of Adoption Fund who was nominated by Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

The Baby Fold has been serving Central Illinois since 1902, offering adoption support, foster care, special education and early education programs.

