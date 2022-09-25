'That's What She Said' event raises thousands for B-N charities

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds of women showed up Sept. 9 for the third installment of “That’s What She Said,” a storytelling performance presented by Carle Health at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The event raised more than $10,000 for local charity partners including Dreams Are Possible, the Extraordinary Women Project and United Way's Power of the Purse.
The show, directed by Jenette Jurczyk, opened with emcee Katherine Murphy, communications and external affairs manager for the City of Bloomington, welcoming guests and sharing her life’s journey that brought her to Bloomington. Other speakers were Patty Prann Young, Jennifer Hays Schottland, Linda Randle, Elizabeth Feathers, Rachel Hatch, Cecilia Ruffin (along with her two daughters, Sarah and Anna) and Danielle Martorana. The night ended with a performance of “Bird Set Free” sung by Martorana and the Normal West Choir under the direction of Sara Williams.
After the show, guests mingled with the cast at the “I AM Woman” after-party in the BCPA Ballroom, where there was a DJ and dancing, food from area restaurants, and pop-up shops from local boutiques.
For information on upcoming shows, go to www.shesaidproject.com.
Watch now: 40 pictures from ZooDo Zamboree
ZooDo Honorary co- chairs Larry and Marlene Dietz with Dee Frautschi (center)
Paula and John Pratt
Peggy Hundley, Laura and Michael O’Connor, Cheryl Magnuson, Tracy Patkunas
Dick Meads, Ed and Jon Voegele
Tiffany Gaia, Amanda Jones
Erik Heinonen with red-tail hawk Borealis
Cody Erbes, Courtney Tarvin, Hollie and Elisa MacFarlane, Vanessa and Jeff Spenard
Roger and Jennifer Johnson
Garrett VonDerHeide, Brandon Shaffer
Guests enjoying an animal encounter with Erik Heinonen and Borealis, a red-tail hawk
John Tobias and Sharon Reed gazing at the guanaco
John Tobias, Sharon Reed
Krystal Barker, Larum Dean
Tom Carroll, Erica Epperson
Linda Ash, Margie Hohenshell
Adriana LaRosa Ransom, Pablo LaRosa
Kristie and Art Feldman
Andrew and Lauren Bridgewater
Frank and Angie Hoffman, Vicki and Robert Varney
Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Mark Tremper
Ronda and Brad Glenn, Debra and Tim Leighton, Joy and George Szmaj
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Jonell Kehias
Dave and Barb Selzer, Steve and Vickie Mahrt
Enjoying a river otter animal encounter
Peggy Hundley, Sharon Quiram, Pat Grogg
Robert and Karen Altman,Joan Gullett, Donna Beattie
Ben and Amy Jeffreys
Ed Neaves, Amanda Wycoff Neaves
Sonja Reece Kaye Andrews, Dee Frautschi
Stephanie Schempp, Marius Chirila, Mikel Petro, Vicki Berg, Kevin Pangborn
Sue and Rich Stroink
Melissa Stone pets a baby goat held by Ashlee Hageneras
Jerry and Carole Ringer
David Haynes, Katie Black
Christy and Andy Traeger watch as Julia Benzel encourages Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo, to speak
Julie Benzel with Henry, a salmon-crested cockatoo
Christy and Andy Traeger
Flamingoes
Stefanie Nelson,Tracy Patkunas
Brian and Dani Wipperman
Bill and Bev Edwards
Traci Zeller, Eryn Lloyd
Karla Ramos, Yobeida Castillo
Matt Molloy, Julie and Justin May
Logan Beckman, Kim Percy
Enjoying the evening
Roger and Diane Finney, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth, Bev and Jim Hornickel
Linda and Terry Garbe
Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.