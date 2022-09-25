'That's What She Said' event raises thousands for B-N charities

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds of women showed up Sept. 9 for the third installment of “That’s What She Said,” a storytelling performance presented by Carle Health at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. The event raised more than $10,000 for local charity partners including Dreams Are Possible, the Extraordinary Women Project and United Way's Power of the Purse.

The show, directed by Jenette Jurczyk, opened with emcee Katherine Murphy, communications and external affairs manager for the City of Bloomington, welcoming guests and sharing her life’s journey that brought her to Bloomington. Other speakers were Patty Prann Young, Jennifer Hays Schottland, Linda Randle, Elizabeth Feathers, Rachel Hatch, Cecilia Ruffin (along with her two daughters, Sarah and Anna) and Danielle Martorana. The night ended with a performance of “Bird Set Free” sung by Martorana and the Normal West Choir under the direction of Sara Williams.

After the show, guests mingled with the cast at the “I AM Woman” after-party in the BCPA Ballroom, where there was a DJ and dancing, food from area restaurants, and pop-up shops from local boutiques.

For information on upcoming shows, go to www.shesaidproject.com.