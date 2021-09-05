'That's What She Said' event raises $11K for Women United of McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Eight women from Bloomington-Normal took to the stage Sept. 1 in a one-night live performance of “That’s What She Said” at the Ewing Cultural Center, presented by Carle Health.

The evening also included a “Power of the Purse” online auction by the Women United of United Way of McLean County. Over 60 purses were on display during the cocktail hour for guests to check out and then bid online. The auction raised $11,730 for Women United’s WorkForce180 Initiative.

“That’s What She Said,” which started in Champaign in 2013 and launched in Bloomington in 2019, empowers women to share from the heart and bravely and vulnerably talk about things women need to hear, according to a news release.

“We strive to create a safe space for women to speak about important topics and personal experiences so that we can all benefit from the conversation," said show director Jenette Jurczyk. "We spend months working with these women to help them craft and polish their performances in a way that brings out the deepest of human emotions and connections. It is an honor and a privilege to work with these women on this journey.”

The show opened with emcee Susan Saunders, creator and star of “The Susan Show” on WBNQ radio, welcoming guests and sharing a hilarious tale of being recognized in the most unlikely of places. Then the audience was treated to Arlene Hosea, with an empowering tale of her grandmother who taught her to believe “I am Somebody.” Other speakers included Kathleen Lorenz, Sheri Smith, Elizabeth Palma, Meta Mickens-Baker and Uma Kailasam, who touched on topics from postpartum depression to loved ones affected by COVID-19. The show ended with Michelle Vought, an opera professor at Illinois State University who shared how life did not go according to a perfectly prescribed plan in “Bravely Ever After” and then led the crowd in a finale sing-a-long.

For information on upcoming shows, go to www.shesaidproject.com.

