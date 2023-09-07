BLOOMINGTON — The She Said Project will present "That's What She Said" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The event will feature nine local women who will share their stories with the Bloomington-Normal community.
Those women include Connie Blick, Monica Bullington, Terri Cannon, Kristy DeWall, Luisa Gomez, Shrime Karthik, Sonya Mau, Heather Miller and Sharon Peoples, emcee.
A post-show celebration will take place in the ballroom, including food and drinks, a DJ, dancing and more. Proceeds from the event will support Western Avenue Community Center.
The show is directed by Jenette Jurczyk, national director of the She Said Project and co-host of the "She Said Project" podcast.
Tickets are $40 can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Visit shesaidproject.com for more information.
Watch now: Photos from Business Before Hours
Amanda Jones, Charlie Moore, Catherine Porter, executive director, Integrated Wellness
Gary Donohue, Samantha Mlot
Sonja Reece, Catherine Porter, executive director, Integrated Wellness
Kim Schoenbein, Amanda Jones
Cat Woods, Brendan O’ Neill
Jenna Hart, Brooke Fenske, Jessica Moore
Cranston Sparks, Rachel and Cadmiel Santana
Suzi Nafziger, Jolene Aldus, Kim Schoenbein
George Nordine, Tim Hohulin
Jonell Kehias, Cat Woods, Brendan O’Neill, Justin Boyd, Sonja Reece
Grace Nichols, Cranston Sparks
Jeremy Hardman, Craig McCormick
Colleen Kannaday, Heather Miller
Mike Straza, Cadmiel Santana
Julie Kubsch, Tracy Patkunas, Erin Jennings, Catherine Porter, Amanda Jones
Phonda Sanders, Laura Langan
Karen Hanson, Shelleigh Birlingmair
Justin Boyd, Samantha Mlot
Leni Kuntz, Jordyn Ernst
Katheen Lorenz, Heather Miller
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.