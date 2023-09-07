BLOOMINGTON — The She Said Project will present "That's What She Said" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event will feature nine local women who will share their stories with the Bloomington-Normal community.

Those women include Connie Blick, Monica Bullington, Terri Cannon, Kristy DeWall, Luisa Gomez, Shrime Karthik, Sonya Mau, Heather Miller and Sharon Peoples, emcee.

A post-show celebration will take place in the ballroom, including food and drinks, a DJ, dancing and more. Proceeds from the event will support Western Avenue Community Center.

The show is directed by Jenette Jurczyk, national director of the She Said Project and co-host of the "She Said Project" podcast.

Tickets are $40 can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Visit shesaidproject.com for more information.

