Tetzloff to leave director post at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — After 13 years as superintendent of Bloomington's Miller Park Zoo, Jay Tetzloff is heading west for a new job, the city announced late Friday.

Tetzloff has accepted the position of chief animal officer at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I am proud what the team was able to accomplish during my time at the Miller Park Zoo,” Tetzloff stated in a news release. “This was a great community to raise our two kids and to call home for almost 13 years.”

While in Bloomington, Tetzloff was responsible for creating the zoo’s Master Plan and Strategic Plan, helping to build new exhibits for the greater flamingo, mulefoot hog, DeBrazza’s monkeys and red-flanked duiker. During his tenure, the zoo also took over management of the Miller Park Mini-Golf Course and created the zoo’s Conservation Fund.

In 2015, Tetzloff added a new title and responsibility when he was named director of parks, recreation and cultural arts for the city while maintaining his position as Miller Park Zoo director. In 2021, he stepped back to only being the zoo superintendent.

His last day with the city will be July 15.

"I wish Jay well on the next chapter in his career and look forward to the future of the Miller Park Zoo in our department providing improved quality of life for our residents and beyond," stated Eric Veal, director of Bloomington parks, recreation and cultural arts.

No further information, including plans for Tetzloff's replacement, was available Friday.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.