Temporary 3-way stop sign planned for Main Street, I-55

NORMAL — A three-way stop will be temporarily placed on Main Street north of Interstate 55 in Normal on Wednesday for a traffic signal construction project.
The work will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed at 3 p.m. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area.
A map highlighting the location of the three way stop can be found online at: https://arcg.is/0Ganzf.
