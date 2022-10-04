 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Temporary 3-way stop sign planned for Main Street, I-55

  • 0

NORMAL — A three-way stop will be temporarily placed on Main Street north of Interstate 55 in Normal on Wednesday for a traffic signal construction project. 

Homecoming traditions return for Bloomington-Normal high schools

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed at 3 p.m. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the area. 

A map highlighting the location of the three way stop can be found online at: https://arcg.is/0Ganzf.

High schools have celebrated homecoming over the past few weeks with events like dances, football games and class competitions and have filled the schools with decorations.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Dozens protest McLean County convictions

Around two dozen supporters gathered in downtown Bloomington on Thursday to protest what they maintain were wrongful convictions that led to the imprisonment of innocent men. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News