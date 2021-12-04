Teen arrested with gun, ammo at Central Illinois Regional Airport

BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old male is facing several weapons charges after a security worker at Central Illinois Regional Airport located a handgun in his bag.

An arrest statement sent to The Pantagraph from the McLean County Sheriff's Office said the teen entered CIRA and went to the passenger screening area for a scheduled flight. The report said this screening area has notices posted that say firearms and ammunition are prohibited in the area.

The teen handed his bag to a Transportation Security Administration officer, who then found a gun, three magazines and ammunition inside, the statement said. McLean County sheriff's deputies were called in to investigate.

Arrest records said deputies confiscated a black 9mm handgun that was unloaded and had no serial number. The report added that one magazine was loaded with three 9mm rounds loaded inside. The other two, a 30-round magazine and a drum magazine that holds up to 50 rounds, were not loaded.

Deputies said in the report that the teen admitted the bag was his, but denied knowing a gun was inside. The statement said he does not have a FOID card.

The teenager is charged with the following:

Two counts of aggravated criminal trespass to an airport zone where weapons and ammunition are posted as prohibited, a Class 3 felony.

Unauthorized possession or storage of a weapon on property supported by public funds, a Class A misdemeanor.

Two counts of possession of a weapon without a FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor.

Possession of an unlawfully concealed weapon, a Class 3 felony.

