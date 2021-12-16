Teen activist to speak at Bloomington Jule Foundation's youth party

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Jule Foundation Christmas party is taking over the Castle Theatre on Friday, welcoming a teenage activist to speak about how to become a “young change agent."

Andre Hursey, co-founder of the Bloomington-based nonprofit Jule Foundation, said the goal of the party is simply to celebrate the season, share the community’s love for the youth and send them off on a good note for the holiday, “but I always want that educational part in front of that.”

He's hoping 14-year-old Jahkil Jackson will inspire the students he works with through Jule, an organization that aims to mentor and uplift students in Bloomington-Normal, because “if we can’t reach the kids sometimes, maybe one of their peers can.”

“I just hope this is some motivation, inspires some of my youth to know that, hey, this young man is the same age as y’all — a freshman in high school and doing some great things,” Hursey said. “He has some great support and if you don’t, we’re trying to be that support that you need. Take advantage of it while the opportunity is presenting itself.”

Jackson founded his own nonprofit, Project I Am, when he was 8 years old and has since gone global with his work to “build awareness to homelessness and provide temporary support for those in need with ‘blessing bags’ stocked with toiletry items that help them on a daily basis.”

When he’s not being a typical high school student or packing blessing bags, Jackson, of Chicago, also works to help other young people realize that their dreams don’t have to wait.

“The message that I always try to get across is don’t wait to be great, which is my motto,” he said. “It means that young people don’t have to wait until they’re adults to become change agents or start their own business because they can do it right now. … If you have a passion for it, you don’t have to wait until you’re an adult to do it because you think you’re too young.”

Hursey said that message stuck with him after he met Jackson in a virtual session with the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men, “so I just put emphasis on that when I’m speaking to the youth.”

About 50 students who are part of the Jule Foundation, along with their invitees, the Normal West Black Student Union, members of the Bloomington-Normal chapter of Jack and Jill of America, the leadership at Eastview Christian Church, and more than a dozen other volunteers, will be at the Christmas party.

To get the kids looking sharp for the party, local barbers including Elweth Dismukes from Cutting Edge Barbershop, Davin and Wonea Garrett from Underground Barbershop, Erick Howard from 1 of A Kind Barbershop and Cassius Crittenden of Bloomington Normal Barber College provided free haircuts.

Hursey said he’s grateful for those community partnerships as well as to Rory O’Connor and the staff at the Castle Theatre for hosting the party.

The kids will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes including gift cards, TVs, video game consoles, headphones and laptops.

“We have incentives for kids that are doing very well in the classroom, at home. ... Everybody has a chance to win, but for the ones that’s exceeding, doing what they’re supposed to do grade-wise, so if they’re getting all As, they’ll get a few more tickets,” Hursey said. “The overall reason behind that is for these kids to take the classroom and everything else that comes with the classroom a little bit more seriously, and here we are so they have an opportunity to win quite a few different gifts.”

DJ Rated AG and several local restaurants will also help the kids celebrate, including Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, Janet’s Cakes and Catering, Uncle Tony's Food for the Soul food truck, Tobin’s Pizza, Little Caesars and Monical’s Pizza.

“I hope it inspires and motivates some of the youth to get out and maybe get involved a little bit more, whether that’s in your school, at home, at the Jule Foundation, because again, like he said, you’re never too young to be great,” Hursey said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.