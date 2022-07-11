Tazewell County voters to choose next state's attorney

PEKIN — Tazewell County voters in November will choose the county's next top prosecutor following the resignation of Stewart Umholtz, who currently holds the office.

Umholtz is running unopposed for a circuit judge seat in the same election. He said in a letter to the Tazewell County board that he would resign effective Nov. 30.

Because there are more than 28 months left in Umholtz's term, Illinois law requires the seat to be filled during the general election, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said.

Each political party will have the opportunity to "slate" a candidate, with those nominations to be received by Aug. 31, he said. Write-in candidates may submit a "Declaration of Intent" to the clerk's office before Sept. 8.

Umholtz said his time as state's attorney has been focused on integrity.

"Since 1995, I have worked diligently to create a culture of 'Do what is right and do it well," Umholtz wrote in his resignation letter. The sign above his office entrance reads: "The duty of a prosecutor is to seek justice, not merely convict."

Umholtz recommended his chief assistant, Kevin Johnson, to replace him this November.