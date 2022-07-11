 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Tazewell County voters to choose next state's attorney

  • 0

PEKIN — Tazewell County voters in November will choose the county's next top prosecutor following the resignation of Stewart Umholtz, who currently holds the office. 

071222-blm-loc-1umholtz

Umholtz

Umholtz is running unopposed for a circuit judge seat in the same election. He said in a letter to the Tazewell County board that he would resign effective Nov. 30. 

Because there are more than 28 months left in Umholtz's term, Illinois law requires the seat to be filled during the general election, Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said.

Each political party will have the opportunity to "slate" a candidate, with those nominations to be received by Aug. 31, he said. Write-in candidates may submit a "Declaration of Intent" to the clerk's office before Sept. 8. 

Umholtz said his time as state's attorney has been focused on integrity. 

"Since 1995, I have worked diligently to create a culture of 'Do what is right and do it well," Umholtz wrote in his resignation letter. The sign above his office entrance reads: "The duty of a prosecutor is to seek justice, not merely convict."

Umholtz recommended his chief assistant, Kevin Johnson, to replace him this November. 

Download PDF Umholtz resignation letter

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Viral news video in Japan shows penguins refusing to eat cheaper fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News