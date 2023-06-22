TREMONT — Ham radio operators from the Tazewell County Emergency Management Agency in Tremont will participate in a national amateur radio exercise.

The ARRL Field Day will be held from noon Saturday, June 24, until noon Sunday, June 25. The event has been put on by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio in the United States, since 1933.

For Field Day, hams from across North America establish temporary radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.

Some hams from the area will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.

Visit arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or contact eoc@tazewell-il.gov or 309-925-2271 for more information.

