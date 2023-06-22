TREMONT — Ham radio operators from the Tazewell County Emergency Management Agency in Tremont will participate in a national amateur radio exercise.
The ARRL Field Day will be held from noon Saturday, June 24, until noon Sunday, June 25. The event has been put on by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio in the United States, since 1933.
For Field Day, hams from across North America establish temporary radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service.
Some hams from the area will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.
arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or contact eoc@tazewell-il.gov or 309-925-2271 for more information.
Photos: DeSantis speaks at Lincoln Day Dinner in Peoria
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd after the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with guests before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, introduces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Former State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, talks with guest before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by
Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tazewell County Republican Chairmn Jim Rule speaks before the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the event sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. The event was sponsored by Tazewell County and Peoria County Republicans.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White shakes hands with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, Friday at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The audience watches U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, speak at the Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, right, shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, right, embraces Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lincoln Day Dinner with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The audience listens to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Friday during the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
