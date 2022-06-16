'Taste & Tour' events to benefit Midwest Food Bank July 16

Attendees can learn about the mission of the food bank with an interactive drive-through experience at the Normal, Morton or Peoria locations.

Tours will last 15 to 30 minutes and will conclude with guests receiving a catered to-go dinner box. Dinners may be picked up at any of the three locations. Meal boxes for two adults are $50 and children's meals are available for $10. Meal pick-up will be from 4 to 7 p.m., and will be arranged when tickets are purchased.