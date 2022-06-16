'Taste & Tour' events to benefit Midwest Food Bank July 16

NORMAL — Taste & Tour — a family-friendly warehouse tour with a carryout dinner — will be held Saturday, July 16, to benefit all three Midwest Food Bank locations in Central Illinois.
Attendees can learn about the mission of the food bank with an interactive drive-through experience at the Normal, Morton or Peoria locations.
Tours will last 15 to 30 minutes and will conclude with guests receiving a catered to-go dinner box. Dinners may be picked up at any of the three locations. Meal boxes for two adults are $50 and children's meals are available for $10. Meal pick-up will be from 4 to 7 p.m., and will be arranged when tickets are purchased.
The to-go meals for Peoria and Morton will be catered by Grace Catering and the Normal meals will be catered by Annie's Eats.
Visit midwestfoodbank.org/tastetour for more information.
