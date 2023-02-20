BLOOMINGTON — Fat Tuesday is traditionally seen as a time for eating rich foods before the sacrifices and fasting of the Lenten season.

For many in Bloomington-Normal and those of Polish heritage, that means it's time to eat pączki — a type of filled Polish pastry that has become synonymous with the occasion for many.

"It's different than your standard jelly Bismarck and jelly-filled doughnuts," said Barb Marquardt, owner of Denny's Doughnuts and Bakery, 1107 S. Main St., Bloomington. "They're bigger, heavier and use a denser dough to make it more filling and to get those extra calories in before the season."

Denny's will be making 300 dozen pączki with a variety of fillings and toppings, both to fill advance orders and to sell over the counter.

While Tuesday, also called Mardi Gras, the day before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent on the Western calendar, is a big sales day for the treats, Denny's begins to offer them about a week and a half before that. The reason? Many Polish people celebrate "Tłusty Czwartek," or Fat Thursday, and consequently begin buying their favorite baked goods the week before Fat Tuesday.

"Most of our regulars come in to get some, but there are a lot of (Illinois State University) students that come in who are Polish," Marquardt said. "There's quite a few from the Chicagoland area that are here, and we do a lot of orders."

Marquardt said she does not know exactly how her late husband Denny got the idea, but it has stuck with the shop for about 30 years now.

David Marquardt, her son and general manager at Denny's, said he thinks it was just requested by a customer at one point in time and he wrote down the recipe.

That same recipe is still being used today.

"It's always a big Chicago thing and it kind of made its way down here," David Marquardt said. "I think that's probably how we stayed in it."

The double-fried pączki come in a variety of fruit jellies including blueberry, raspberry, lemon and strawberry as well as Bavarian cream. They sell for $1.70 a piece and are cheaper by the dozen for $17. The bakery will also sell cookies decorated for Mardi Gras.

Coffee Hound will also feature pączki from Central Illinois Bakehouse, and a number of grocery store chains make the treats available around the Fat Tuesday holiday.

Pastries not your thing? King cakes, another traditional Mardi Gras treat, also are available at some area grocery stores and bakeries, including Sugar Mama Bakery in downtown Bloomington.

Bite-sized pączki facts How to say it: POHNCH-kee (Note: This is a subject of some debate.) What's the plural? Trick question. Pączki is already plural. Origins: The treats got their start when Polish families sought ways to use up all of their lard and sweets before Lent.

Paczkis: A sweet tradition on Fat Tuesday Paczkis a sweet tradition on Fat Tuesday Jiggly fried delights How many can you eat? Old school treats Poland's gift to the U.S. All about community, tradition First you crave then you rave How it's made Batter get'em while you can Deep-friend perfection Filled with sweetness