Sweet Corn Circus takes center stage in uptown Normal this weekend

NORMAL — Plenty of corn and circus performances will be popping off this weekend as Normal welcomes back Illinois State University students with the annual Sweet Corn Circus.

"This has been really a focal point on people's calendars and they look forward to this every year," Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox said. "It's that end-of-season sort of harvest festival for the county to come together and be able to celebrate the agriculture roots and circus traditions here in Normal."

The Sweet Corn Circus will feature live performances including clowns, acrobats, aerial arts, juggling, professional wrestling and music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the event, including all performances, is free.

Previously known as the Sweet Corn Blues Festival, the event will feature performances from Gamma Phi Circus, CirqueMania, Iron Spirit Pro Wrestling and many more acts for students and residents to enjoy.

"I think it's a great way for students to be introduced to Central Illinois and Normal," said Gamma Phi Circus Executive Director Marcus Alouan. "Many of our students at ISU are from the city, and I think this event is one of those unique times where we can really welcome them to Central Illinois and the great things that happen here."

Dating back to 1929, Gamma Phi Circus has had performers taking part in gymnastics, diving, dancing and acrobatics of all sorts. Attendees this weekend will even be able to give it a go themselves, Alouan said.

Aluoan said there will be a low tight wire set up, a juggling station, a balancing board station and few other surprises, with an educational aspect built in to bring attendees back to those circus roots.

"The circus heritage in Bloomington-Normal is very rich and very deep and unfortunately, not many people who live here actually know how deep that runs," Alouan said. "This is a great opportunity to honor the heritage that we have with trapeze and with circus arts as well as connect with the community that supports us and makes it possible for us to continue doing what we love."

Iron Spirits Pro Wrestling will be performing at the festival for the first time since their founding in 2018.

Promoter Logan Bruce said in an email that professional wrestling's history is rooted in the circus with its intimate setting and "apropos pairing of physical and athletic live performances."

"We love getting involved with different groups and events in our community, and are very happy we can get more eyes on our promotion who may not have been familiar with professional wrestling at this level, and how fun and exciting it can be," Bruce said in the email.

Aside from the action, attendees can enjoy locally-grown sweet corn from Maddox Sweet Corn Farm of Warrensburg, which will be available for $1 per ear at a booth near the intersection of Broadway and North Street.

Free corn is available to college students with a valid student ID and is limited to one ear per student.

Festivalgoers can also check out more than 60 vendors and community booths as well as a food court featuring food trucks, ice cream, kettle corn and other fair food favorites.

Water dispenser tanks will be available for free water refills.

Parking will be available in the Trail West parking lot and along Broadway south of North Street, and in the Uptown Station Parking Deck. The Trail East lot will be reserved for vendors.

"No parking" signs will be posted after noon Friday, and streets and lots will be closed at 2 p.m. in preparation of the event.

Closures include East Beaufort Street from Linden Street to Uptown Circle; Uptown Circle; Constitution Boulevard; North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway from the north side of the post office through the intersection at North Street; West Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to the station parking deck; and a portion of the Trail East parking lot.

Streets and parking lots will reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A map of the road closures can be found at https://arcg.is/1ivTy0.

For a complete list of event activities and vendors, go to www.normalil.gov/1644/Sweet-Corn-Circus.

IF YOU GO What: Sweet Corn Circus When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday Where: Outdoors in uptown Normal Admission: Free More info: www.normalil.gov/1644/Sweet-Corn-Circus