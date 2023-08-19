NORMAL — The annual Sweet Corn Circus is returning to uptown Normal next weekend.

Featuring Illinois State University's Gamma Phi Circus, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

The Sweet Corn Circus draws thousands of people to uptown in celebration of agriculture and the circus roots of Bloomington-Normal.

Members of Gamma Phi Circus will perform live along with Cirquemania, Iron Spirit Pro and more, including clowns, acrobats, aerial artists and professional wrestlers.

A vendor market, carnival concessions and sweet corn from Sunrise Fresh Maddox Sweet Corn Farm will be available.

Sweet Corn Circus is free to the public, hosted by the town of Normal, Normal Live and CEFCU.

For more information, visit normalil.gov/1644/sweet-corn.circus.

Photos: Sweet Corn Circus opens in uptown Normal for the weekend 082519-blm-loc-6sweetcorncircus 082519-blm-loc-3sweetcorncircus 082519-blm-loc-1sweetcorncircus 082519-blm-loc-8sweetcorncircus 082519-blm-loc-9sweetcorncircus 082519-blm-loc-5sweetcorncircus Sweet Corn Circus Feelin' corny 082519-blm-loc-7sweetcorncircus