Swanson Concrete raises over $22K for St. Jude

Swanson Brothers

The Swanson brothers at their annual Swanson Concrete Charity Cup golf outing on Sept. 10.

BLOOMINGTON — The Swanson brothers of Swanson Concrete raised over $22,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at their annual Swanson Concrete Charity Cup golf outing on Sept. 10. 

The event started in 2015 by putting a group of friends together for a golf outing. The brothers, Tony, Matt and Austin, realized it was a great opportunity to do some good, and so they turned it into a charitable event. 

The annual outing includes a day of course games, a large raffle and a 50/50 raffle, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to charity.

2021 was the biggest year for the event yet, including 40 teams, over 20 sponsors and 25 volunteers, according to Diane Swanson.

The group has already started planning for 2022. Those interested in participating can contact swansongolfouting@gmail.com or visit swansonconcretecharity.com for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

