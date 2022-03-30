'Survivor love letters' sought for Sexual Assault Awareness Month display at Normal Public Library

NORMAL — A collection of artwork and survivor love letters reflecting anger, pain, light, strength and everything in between will line the gallery walls in Normal Public Library next month in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“I really want to encourage the community to take a good long look at the issue of sexual assault and to think that there are probably many people in their own lives who have experienced it,” said Kylie Ashton Maurer, a Normal native and the organizer behind the project. “Those people may never tell you, you may never know, but they’re there.”

Maurer’s project is being done in coordination with Resilient Voices, a nonprofit based in North Carolina that brings survivors from across the country to an annual retreat where work to strengthen their voices and find support and healing — an experience she called life-changing.

With permission from filmmaker Tani Ikeda, the founder of the Survivor Love Letter movement, Maurer has asked the community to submit any form of visual art or writing. Those can include “a love letter to yourself, a previous version of yourself, a survivor of sexual assault you love or a survivor you have never met.” To submit a letter, complete the Google Form at bit.ly/3LuXr3Y. Anonymous submissions are welcome.

Submissions should be sent by April 12, but Maurer said letters completed after the deadline will be accepted.

The gallery will be displayed from April 15 to May 1. After the installation is finished, Maurer plans to bring the letters to the Resilient Voices retreat this fall as a sort of welcome to survivors stepping into the experience for the first time, to see support from across the country.

The gallery space located just inside the College Avenue entrance to the library was “as close as I could get to the perfect place where anyone could come see it and everyone is welcome,” Maurer said.

The accessibility of the library was key to finding a home for the gallery, but Maurer noted bringing it to this community with three higher education institutions was a factor as well.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), college-age adults are at a high risk for sexual violence. Women ages 18-24 who are college students are three times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence and 13% of all college students experience rape or sexual assault through force, violence or incapacitation.

“That is an audience who this subject is really highly relevant to,” Maurer said. “There’s just so many people who have been through it and I want to honor that because it’s really easy to feel alone and isolated in that experience when it’s unfortunately incredibly common.”

Anne Taylor, director of YWCA McLean County Stepping Stones which supports survivors and offers resources including counseling, said giving survivors an opportunity to express themselves can make a significant difference in their lives.

"Kylie's project brings voice to the struggles survivors face, while allowing for opportunities to heal as well,” Taylor said. “The challenges are real. Many survivors suffer in silence; others seek justice without result. Each path is different. Each survivor unique. By providing this space for artistic expression and bringing the pieces together, a collective power is brought back to survivors.”

Stepping Stones also has events and projects planned for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, including participation in First Friday in downtown Bloomington and the Step Up challenge, calling for community members to support survivors with a step-tracking competition. More information about their initiatives is available at ywcamclean.org/saam.

The gallery is "an opportunity for our whole community to acknowledge the problem, step up and show support by believing, sharing resources and making sure each survivor has an opportunity to access the resources they need," Taylor said.

Maurer said it took her years to be able to speak about her own assault, but once she started telling her story, “every time I would tell it someone would respond in turn with their story.”

“That astounded me, that there was this kind of secret between so many people, this almost secret sisterhood, though of course sexual assault can happen to anyone regardless of gender, age or race,” she said. “It both made me feel not so alone but it also created a deep well of sadness within me.”

Now seven years after she became a survivor, Maurer said she is comfortable using her voice and isn’t ashamed. She is still sad but she’s also angry, both at her rapist and at law enforcement who she feels failed her and other victims.

“That made me realize how undervalued survivors are or how undervalued the voices of victims are, especially those who have gone through sexual assault,” she said. “When you think about how disproportionately sexual assault affects women and not only women but particularly women of color, the BIPOC community and the LGBT+ community — those are voices that need to be heard.”

She hopes survivors see the gallery and “feel like it’s OK to speak up and feel their feelings and be mad and be gentle with themselves and just go through the whole range of emotions.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

