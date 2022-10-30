Sunrise Rotary raises over $22K from Brats and Bags event

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About 1,000 brat lunches were prepared for the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club's "Brats and Bags" fundraiser Aug. 5.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary "Brats and Bags" event held Aug. 5 in downtown Bloomington raised more than $22,000 to help local charities.

Brats and Bags is the club's largest fundraising event each year, with more than 100 Rotarians volunteering to host the event.

The money will go to support several local organizations, including Midwest Food Bank, Home Sweet Home Ministries, Boys and Girls Club and more. 

Hundreds of people attended the event that included lunch hour festivities on the museum square with more than 1,000 brat lunches served, followed by the annual bags tournament in which 70 teams competed against each other.

103022-blm-loc-2donations.jpg

Seventy teams competed in the bags tournament during the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club's "Brats and Bags" fundraiser Aug. 5.

The event is organized entirely by volunteers from the Sunrise Rotary Club. 

Visit bnsunriserotary.org for more information. 

