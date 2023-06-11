NORMAL — The 2023 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games concluded Sunday after thousands of athletes competed over the three-day tournament.

Tracy Hilliard, senior director of programming for Special Olympics Illinois, said the organization’s Summer Games — its largest event — brought in more than 1,500 volunteers and around 3,000 athletes from all over the state.

She said some volunteers and organizers traveled from as far away as Florida. Hilliard got her start in Special Olympics three decades ago while interning during graduate school in Michigan. She said that internship “changed my career, my career path.”

She was hired by Special Olympics Illinois immediately after it ended, she said.

Hilliard said the Games represent a “phenomenal” opportunity for volunteers and athletes to reconnect.

“There’s athletes that met me 30 years ago and that we still see,” Hilliard said. “You’ve got those stories. You don’t see them a lot, but you just reconnect at events. And that is phenomenal.”

Hilliard noted that Bloomington-Normal hosts Special Olympics Illinois’s two biggest events, the Games and the Statewide Basketball Tournament earlier this year.

“We’re very thankful for this community and the volunteer support year after year. (We’re) super appreciative of the openness to Special Olympics and that (the Twin Cities are) very positive and supportive,” Hilliard said.

The Summer Games were held at three venues and featured seven sports: powerlifting, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, bocce, swimming and track and field.

On Sunday, athletes were swimming at Normal Community High School.

One of those athletes was Keith Cipich from Crete, a village in suburban Will County. He swims for the nearby Lansing Knights of Columbus.

“Our team is special,” said Susan Gates, one of Lansing’s coaches. “They have the biggest hearts and they want the swimmers to do well.”

She said that Cipich practices once a week. He “has the best attitude,” she said. “He always swims hard. He’ll do whatever we ask him to so. He loves the group, and he loves swimming.”

Hilliard said one of her favorite things about Special Olympics is “seeing our athletes having the opportunity in the environment to show what they can do, not what they can’t do.”

Unfortunately, Cipich was having a rough week leading up to the games, Gates said.

“He wasn’t as strong as we’ve seen him working,” she said. “His dad was like, ‘Oh, we scheduled a lot of appointments’ ... so I think he was just a little bit overwhelmed. And he does better when he’s just focused on one thing.”

Cipich swam the 50 meters in his own heat with his coach, Arek Bouwmann, swimming next to him in case he was needed.

There were four other athletes swimming in the other lanes in the high school’s pool, lifeguards and coaches at the ready and crowds cheering.

The other four finished their races quite some time before Cipich had reached the halfway mark.

He didn’t give up.

Steadily churning, Cipich kept pushing as the minutes ticked by, reaching 25 meters before turning back.

The crowd took notice, and chants of “Let’s go Keith” began bouncing off the walls.

People rose to their feet and started clapping and shouting ever louder the closer Cipich got to the finish line, Bouwmann mere feet away and watching his athlete’s smile grow bigger.

As soon as Cipich’s hand hit the finish mark, his coach swooped in to carry him back to the other end of the pool, where an elevator would help Cipich our of the water.

Before they reached the elevator, Cipich looked up to someone in the crowd and yelled, “I told you,” several times.

Cipich’s coach, Gates, teary eyed, said that moment was emotional. “It’s emotional because, we complain — all of us able-bodied, able-minded people — complain about the littlest of stuff. This is what it’s really about, right?

“You see these kids and these young adults in here swimming their hearts out; you see the joy on their faces. And, it’s like — what do I care that I had flat tire or that my day didn’t go well or I’m off schedule?”

That man Cipich shouted at was his father, Mark Cipich of South Holland.

After the race, his father explained, through tears: “He’s anxious to leave here today, so he was trying to swim as fast as he could.

“I was just extremely proud of him. I’ve always said he was my hero.”

For his part, Keith Cipich said he trains to be ready. “Every year,” he said, “I make it downstate (for the Games).”

He said he’s ready to make it back next year, too.

