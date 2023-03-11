FUNKS GROVE — Roughly a month after dramatic organizational changes at Sugar Grove Nature Center, its leadership is planning a slate of projects they say will update the buildings and grounds.

The nature center sits on more than 1,000 acres of preserved, forested land, and has long served as an access point to more than six miles of trails in Funks Grove, just off Route 66 southwest of Bloomington. Until recently, it also served as a popular destination for school field trips and summer camps, and as a home for more than a dozen animals kept for educational purposes.

But members of the Sugar Grove Foundation Board, which oversees the center, said a financial reckoning was needed at the nonprofit organization, which is largely funded by private donors. Last month, they ended the employment of longtime Executive Director Angela Funk and the center's three other employees, one of whom took the animals to her home.

Board members have said they plan to fill one position going forward. It is to be funded by the Funks Grove Cemetery Association, which shares members with the foundation board. Future plans, however, largely center on enhancing physical aspects of the property.

"This became an unusual nature center," said Craig Alexander, a member of the foundation board. "This isn't like other nature centers," which he said serve to "introduce nature to people who don't have access to it."

Alexander said the nature center, along with the cemetery association and the whole of Funks Grove, has provided unique "opportunities" for conservation for almost 200 years, passing from generation to generation. "That kind of sustainability of that attitude is just amazing to me," he said.

"That stewardship claim, it goes on forever," Alexander said. "Because, in a sense, no one owns the land."

The board's goal, he said, is to ensure that the area remains as it has for almost two centuries so that people can continue to enjoy it.

"We're out here in nature," Alexander said, "and we were trying to provide the opportunity for people to come here at will, as openly as we possibly can."

Because of the lack of staff at Sugar Grove, foundation President Tricia Braid said, the visitors' center is currently open only for "some hours every weekend." She said she is working on a schedule to have it open more often when children are out of school for spring break.

"At least every day during spring break, that building will be open for some hours," Braid said, though the specific times are not yet known and are to be published on the nature center's Facebook page.

The grounds, trails and Imagination Grove — a natural play area — remain open from dawn until dusk.

For the birds, butterflies

Braid has a punch list: add fencing around the bird habitat, remove a mouse infestation in the visitors' center, fix a roof leak, and make general repairs to the corn crib north of the visitors' center.

There are also plans to add a new direct entrance to the popular Bird Room, an area that includes tall windows with reflective treatment to mimic a one-way mirror effect. Viewers can peer outside, taking in the flurry of natural activity around bird feeders stationed outside the windows. A speaker system feeds live sound into the room.

Creating direct access to the room bypasses the need for people to enter first through the visitors' center.

"The intention is, as long as the community of users polices themselves well, when the property is open, which is daily from dawn to dusk, so will this space be open," Braid said.

Board member John Rehtmeyer said the move to add an access point comes in response to rumors the Bird Room was closing.

"A lot of people expressed they love this site, this area here, and want to sit on the weekends or read a book and enjoy," Rehtmeyer said.

Now, there are bird feeder videos online on the foundation's Facebook page.

Braid said her goal is to have a 24/7 live-stream of the bird feeders available for viewing in about a month.

Also among the list of planned additions at Sugar Grove is a butterfly sanctuary, to be located on the south side of the corn crib, Braid said.

"Three board members have expressed interest in constructing the sanctuary itself," she said.

Braid said they are "working with a horticulture class at Heartland Community College to put together the garden plan to go around it (the butterfly sanctuary) with the native pollinator species."

The corn crib already houses a "vista room" with a similar window treatment to the Bird Room, and the board hopes to add bird feeders to "replicate this bird-viewing experience," Braid said. However, this is a long term goal, and Braid said they have no time-table for its completion.

Taking stock of space

The board contracted St. Louis-based space planner Kelsey Johnson to help re-imagine the space restrictions within the visitors center.

"The priorities were for classroom space, exhibit space and office space and storage space ... those are still the priorities," Braid said.

Braid said Johnson took measurements of the building's layout and had 45 days to present three different layout recommendations. These would include the center's largest room, where the animals — such as turtles and snakes — had previously been held.

"That space there was originally intended to be the classroom space, the education space, the meeting room space," Braid said, "and likely it will be recovered for that."

Braid said the necessity for space re-imagining was due to "scope creep."

She said the large room became overfilled with "personal passion projects that grew into the situation where that space became ... almost unusable for classroom space because it had been populated with other things."

Since the animals and the exhibits have now been rehoused, Braid said that space can be used for schoolchildren and class settings, a practice that the board hopes to continue.

Outside the center, the board plans to re-establish wetland along the creek that runs through the property. "We're going to take the willows out of the ditch," Rehtmeyer said.

The current configuration of the creek and a ditch can lead to flooding that damages the landscape downriver, he said.

"This is an ephemeral water source, meaning it comes and goes," Braid said, adding that wetland creation is "good for the environment and native species."

Braid said the board plans to work with representatives from the National Fish and Wildlife Service later this month to discuss these opportunities.

Educating future generations

According to the articles of incorporation establishing Sugar Grove Nature Center as a 501(c)3, signed March 14, 1995, by then-Illinois Secretary of State George H. Ryan, the nature center needs an education curriculum.

The articles state the purpose of incorporation, in part, was "to establish and maintain a Nature Center which will create education curriculum in partnership with the academic community for student education."

Braid acknowledged that, lacking staff to create and distribute curriculum, the educational aspect looks different.

"In the meantime, until someone is hired, I've been researching more 'make-and-take' sort of activities ... something that you can take home with you," she said.

The potential wetlands initiative would serve this purpose as well.

"If we can construct a wetlands and create an intentional habitat out here that's more permanent, we'll have more educational opportunities," Braid said.

She noted the importance of engaging youth with nature.

That was also a point noted by Michael Brown, director of the Ecology Action Center in Normal, last month in an interview after news of the changes at Sugar Grove. Having children and youth play in natural environments helps to create "environmental ethics," a sense of responsibility to nature, he said.

Brown said opportunities for children to "play outside, learn about nature, to get involved, to get dirty" are paramount to building those ethics of stewardship and responsibility.

Braid agreed with that sentiment: "That's on our radar," she said.

To this end, the board also plans improvements to the nature play area. Braid said these should be completed, or mostly completed, within two to three months. She said she is exploring the possibility of installing play equipment outdoors, but was quick to note this is still being discussed among the board.

Ultimately, board members said, their goal is not only to educate the children of today, but to preserve the property so those opportunities remain available for future generations.

It's a legacy that Braid said she is proud of: "And I want my four kids to have those experiences."