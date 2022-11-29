Stuff the Bus event marks 20th year in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Between July 1 and Oct. 31, the Children's Home and Aid Crisis Nursery gave out 33,000 diapers to local families.

Bethany McCormick, program supervisor for the crisis nursery, said this definitely speaks to the community's need for supplies to support at-risk youth and shows why the nursery's annual Stuff the Bus collection effort is so important.

The weeklong effort is in its 20th year in the Bloomington-Normal community.

"Anything that a kiddo needs from birth to six years old, we're out collecting this week to kind of last us throughout the year," McCormick said.

Connect Transit buses will be at the Kroger on East College Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, the Bloomington Walmart on Market Street on Friday and the Normal Walmart on Greenbriar Drive as well as the Sam's Club on Shepard Road in Normal on Saturday.

Each collection effort will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year, the nursery is in need of diapers for newborns and for infants in the 27- to 35-pound weight range and 35 pounds and over weight range. There also is a pressing need for baby wipes and baby formula.

"Formula has been a hard one to find this year," McCormick said. "We've had a lot more families in need calling us because they're not able to find it on the shelves so no matter what your income level is this year, you haven't been able to find that Gentlease or Enfamil Infant."

In lieu of donating formula, the crisis center also will accept gift cards to purchase formula at a later date once shelves are restocked.

Additional items Stuff the Bus will accept include children's shoes, non-perishable food, new bottles or sippy cups, pacifiers and teething rings, bibs, cloth diapers, diaper rash cream, baby food, child-friendly soap and shampoo, infant and children's toys and batteries.

Jeff Holtke, director of business development for Paul Davis Restoration, said he has been involved with the program for five years and also serves on the board of Children's Home and Aid.

"This is our Super Bowl, if you will, to where the donations that come in this week supply the nursery for the entire year so it's really important to get the word and to be able to bring those donations in," Holtke said.

The goal of the Crisis Nursery is to provide a warm and safe environment for children up to the age of six in times of family crisis. Services include 24-hour nursery care, community resource referrals, parent support groups, child development screenings and family enhancement services.

Every 30 days, families may make a request for diapers, wipes and formula.

The nursery is open 24 hours a day. There is no fee for services.

For more information on nursery services or to donate outside of the Stuff the Bus window, call 309-834-5260.