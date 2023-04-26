BLOOMINGTON — A group of international students visited downtown Bloomington on Tuesday to talk about climate change in a unique format — a museum on wheels that they call the "Bus-eum Project."

Twelve students from the University of Erfurt in Germany have been traveling around the Midwest with the bus-eum to talk with locals about how they view climate change and how it can affect their lives. The exhibit is called "Heartland's future: How we might live together on a changing planet."

David Bernhardt, 25, said the bus helps attract curious onlookers.

"The bus, itself, is kind of an eye-catcher, something that people can walk up to," Bernhardt said, "to discuss with us and talk about solutions to climate change and the problems of climate change."

He said the bus has 12 climate exhibits, covering everything from agriculture to fashion, transportation and agriculture.

Katharina Herz, 23, said the goal is two-fold: to educate as well as learn.

"This, of course, is all our German perspectives," Herz said. "We don't know what it's like to be U.S. — Americans, and dealing with climate change here."

Herz said they have researched and studied climate change in America, "but it's different from speaking with people on the ground. So we're also here to learn about their perspectives, your perspectives, and your approaches."

This is not the first iteration of the bus-eum.

University of Erfurt Professor Michael Luick-Thrams said he created the bus-eum 20 years ago to talk about German migrant relations and their experience in America, including difficult topics like racism and anti-immigrant sentiments.

Luick-Thrams, born and raised in Iowa, received his Ph.D. from Humboldt University in Berlin and has lived in Germany for about three decades.

His original exhibits can still be seen inside the bus, while the exterior of the bus now features facts and discussion about climate change.

According to the Buseum Project's website, the "main exhibit is inside a retrofitted school bus turned into a museum ... with relevant but often overlooked aspects of history and culture."

Luick-Thrams said the reason to change focus to climate change was paramount.

"The planet is on fire," he said.

Svea Benett, 21, said talking about climate change can be uncomfortable.

The bus provides a space for dialogue for people with different experiences.

Herz said, "As Germans, we know history that is hard to talk about and how difficult it can be."

Benett said having those difficult conversations, though, is key to uniting in the fight against climate change.

"We've got different pasts and we've got different opinions ... but those don't define how our future will look," Benett said.

To keep up with the Bus-eum Project, go to heartlandsfuture.com.

