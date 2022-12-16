 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Streator vocal festival director delivering Christmas carol cheer

  • 0

STREATOR — At age 8, Kate Tombaugh sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as character “Tootie” in the “Meet Me in St. Louis” musical.

You can hear her sing it again just in time for the holidays. The professional mezzo-soprano and executive director of Streator youth vocal festival Poco a Poco is preparing 15 carols as part of her second Christmas Singing Telegrams fundraiser.

Opera and reggae music playing live in Bloomington-Normal this week

Tombaugh, 37, told The Pantagraph that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is especially sentimental to her, and she loves to sing it. Growing up, she said she went to rehearsals for the Streator Community Chorus, and saw her parents sing with the group too.

Kate Tombaugh

Tombaugh

For Tombaugh, the chorus’ performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” really marked the start of Christmastime.

“It doesn’t feel like Christmas without it,” she said.

Around a decade ago, she said she came across the concept of “Blue Christmas,” and realized over time that people might be missing a loved one or going through a difficult life transition around the holidays. She said that time of healing is honored on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

Tombaugh said moments of joy and healing can live well together. She combined the two in 2020, joining with friend and cellist Dorothy Deen to host a virtual “Blue Christmas” concert. She said she hopes to do another in the future.

121722-blm-loc-1poco

Kate Tombaugh, professional mezzo-soprano and executive director of Streator high school vocal festival Poco a Poco, is offering Christmas carol telegrams.

In running a nonprofit, Tombaugh said her challenge has always been coming up with unique fundraising ideas. She said some people want to give back and feel connected to a cause, and that's how she came up with Christmas Singing Telegrams.

“You can send an experience, you can send something that's musical, and in addition to that, you're supporting Poco a Poco,” she said of the telegrams. “It's primarily about sending out some good music and bringing Christmas cheer.”

Watch now: Sound of Illinois' spring barbershop show returns Saturday to charm Twin Cities

Last year, Tombaugh said the fundraiser generated a lot of interest in the summer festival and reached bigger demographics. This year, she said they’ve already gotten orders addressed to Texas, Idaho and Florida.

The 2023 Poco a Poco youth vocal festival is set for June 10-17 at Streator’s Park Presbyterian Church. A press release from Tombaugh said the event has helped train over 70 students from 28 schools since 2017, with over half returning for at least a second year.

Watch now: Heartland Jazz Orchestra gets popping Friday in Bloomington

The vocal program returned to full force in 2022, the release continued, hosting Faculty Concerts, a Student Showcase, and a debut coffeehouse concert at More on Main.

If the fundraiser is well received, Poco a Poco hopes to provide telegrams for Valentine’s Day, too.