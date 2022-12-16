Streator vocal festival director delivering Christmas carol cheer

STREATOR — At age 8, Kate Tombaugh sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as character “Tootie” in the “Meet Me in St. Louis” musical.

You can hear her sing it again just in time for the holidays. The professional mezzo-soprano and executive director of Streator youth vocal festival Poco a Poco is preparing 15 carols as part of her second Christmas Singing Telegrams fundraiser.

Tombaugh, 37, told The Pantagraph that “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is especially sentimental to her, and she loves to sing it. Growing up, she said she went to rehearsals for the Streator Community Chorus, and saw her parents sing with the group too.

For Tombaugh, the chorus’ performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” really marked the start of Christmastime.

“It doesn’t feel like Christmas without it,” she said.

Around a decade ago, she said she came across the concept of “Blue Christmas,” and realized over time that people might be missing a loved one or going through a difficult life transition around the holidays. She said that time of healing is honored on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

Tombaugh said moments of joy and healing can live well together. She combined the two in 2020, joining with friend and cellist Dorothy Deen to host a virtual “Blue Christmas” concert. She said she hopes to do another in the future.

In running a nonprofit, Tombaugh said her challenge has always been coming up with unique fundraising ideas. She said some people want to give back and feel connected to a cause, and that's how she came up with Christmas Singing Telegrams.

“You can send an experience, you can send something that's musical, and in addition to that, you're supporting Poco a Poco,” she said of the telegrams. “It's primarily about sending out some good music and bringing Christmas cheer.”

Last year, Tombaugh said the fundraiser generated a lot of interest in the summer festival and reached bigger demographics. This year, she said they’ve already gotten orders addressed to Texas, Idaho and Florida.

The 2023 Poco a Poco youth vocal festival is set for June 10-17 at Streator’s Park Presbyterian Church. A press release from Tombaugh said the event has helped train over 70 students from 28 schools since 2017, with over half returning for at least a second year.

The vocal program returned to full force in 2022, the release continued, hosting Faculty Concerts, a Student Showcase, and a debut coffeehouse concert at More on Main.

If the fundraiser is well received, Poco a Poco hopes to provide telegrams for Valentine’s Day, too.

AT A GLANCE Pre-recorded audio messages, accompanied with an e-greeting card, are available for $25. Personalized video messages are available for $50, and include two of 15 carol options. Gift senders will be able to hear the messages as well, and telegrams will be replayable. The following video carol messages are being offered: “Away in a Manger”

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

"Joy to the World”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming”

"Jingle Bells”

“Deck the Halls”

“The Holly and the Ivy”

"Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”

“Go, Tell it on the Mountain”

“What Child is This”

“Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”

“O Come, All Ye Faithful”

“Silent Night, Holy Night”

“Mary Did You Know?” Orders can be placed until Tuesday, Dec. 20, either online at www.pocoapoco.org or by calling 309-830-6103. You can also email questions to pocoapocoarts@gmail.com.