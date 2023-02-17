SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced over $21 million in grants to six communities in Illinois.

The funds are through the Illinois EPA's Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program and will allow underserved communities to construct dependable wastewater collection and/or treatment systems, according to a news release.

This is the second of five planned funding rounds for the program, which provides funding to areas where there are currently no wastewater collection or treatment facilities. Under Pritzker's plan, the Illinois EPA is making $100 million available over five years through grants for the construction of wastewater collection or treatment facilities for such communities.

The UCCGP provides up to $1 million annually in smaller scale grants to help communities develop construction plans for these types of projects. Recipients for 2021 and 2022 grants were previously announced.

In Central Illinois, the City of Streator in LaSalle and Livingston counties will receive $954,525 to extend sewer service to the Liz Mar East Addition subdivision, which includes 16 residential homes.

Due to a high water table and pooling in many of the homeowners' yards, the septic tanks and leach fields are not able to operate properly. The project will extend sanitary sewer from an existing sanitary sewer main on Main Street. The project will consist of sanitary sewer and eight sanitary manholes. Connection of the service lines for each homeowner will also be covered by this grant.

Additionally, the Village of Rutland in LaSalle County will receive $5 million. As another completely unsewered community, the village’s sanitary service is currently treated by septic tanks with effluent draining to drainage fields and field tiles. This project will connect 143 customers to the new collection system and treatment plant. The new sanitary sewer collection system will include two lift stations with standby power generators. The new treatment system will include an aerated lagoon with a third stage filter.

Other communities receiving grants include the Village of Lisbon in Kendall County, $5 million; City of Grant Tower in Jackson County, $1,091,500; Village of Buckley in Iroquois County, $5 million; and the Village of Braceville in Will County, $4 million.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term